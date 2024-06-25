Global Internship Matching Platform SPRINT PROGRAM Selected for K-Startup Center Scale-up Program
SPRINT PROGRAM Selected for K-Startup Center Global Scale-up Program, Eyes Expansion into Indian MarketSEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Global Internship Matching Platform SPRINT PROGRAM has been selected to participate in the K-Startup Center (KSC) Global Scale-up Program, which highlights the innovative potential of its services and is set to boost the company's growth through international expansion. The K-Startup Center Global Scale-up Program, managed by the Korea Startup Promotion Agency (KPA), is designed to support startups in entering foreign markets by providing local office space, business development assistance, and investment opportunities.
As part of the program, SPRINT PROGRAM aims to revolutionize the internship linkage and training system in India. To accomplish this, the company plans to work with The Circle FC, a local accelerator, to develop a localization strategy and conduct business operations in the Indian market.
By being selected for the K-Startup Center Global Scale-up Program, SPRINT PROGRAM has achieved several milestones. First, the selection process confirmed a high level of interest in the Indian market for its services. This recognition enables the company to fast-track its expansion efforts by establishing a branch office in New Delhi, complementing its existing presence in Bangalore.
Looking ahead, SPRINT PROGRAM intends to leverage the support from the K-Startup Center Global Scale-up Program to successfully penetrate the Indian market and innovate the local internship linkage and training system. The company aspires to set an example for other startups aiming to expand internationally. An official from SPRINT PROGRAM expressed that this selection would be a significant catalyst for the company's growth. They affirmed their commitment to becoming the premier internship platform in India, contributing to the development of local talent and industry.
Callus Company Inc., through its 'SPRINT PROGRAM', aims to address the imbalance between the demand and supply of internship opportunities. By providing valuable internship opportunities to talented students and offering growing companies access to competent interns, the program maximizes the potential of both students and businesses.
