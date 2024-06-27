Writers’ Branding Shares Literary Partnerships in the 2024 ALA Conference
A showcase of 27 book titles poised to be must-reads.COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Writers’ Branding, through a partnered book fair exhibitor, will feature 18 books at the upcoming 2024 American Library Association (ALA) Annual Conference and Exhibition, which will be held from June 27 to July 2, 2024. Nine additional books will also be available in collaboration with The Reading Glass Books.
The ALA Conference, renowned for its celebration—bringing together thousands of librarians, authors, publishers, exhibitors, and guests from around the literary landscape, will be an enriching exposure to the diverse collection of books of Writers’ Branding and The Reading Glass Books. This combined showcase attests to the commitment of both independent publishers to support authors and connect them to readers.
The books include:
1. 60 Dates in Six Months (with a Broken Neck) by Maureen Anne Meehan
2. A Child of World War II Writes: LOVE IS TIMELESS IN WAR AND IN PEACE: A Truth Beyond Compare by Lourdes J. Astraquillo-Ongkeko, Ph.D.
3. All Was Not Lost: Journey of a Russian Immigrant from Riga to Chicagoland by Anatoly Bezkorovainy
4. Cat and Mouse by K. Fitzpatrick
5. Come Late Afternoon by Karen Sophia Kelley
6. East of Midnight: Chalmers Trilogy, Book 1 by Karen Humeniuk
7. Fluffy's Tails by Mary Lou Burton
8. Gee It's Gigi by Mary Lou Burton
9. I Have A Voice: Hear It * Accept It * Love It * Live It by Tiffney Hoober
10. I Thought There Was a Road There: and other Lessons in Life from God by Lynn Assimacopoulos
11. In The Name of Liberty and Democracy: Personal Reflections on Civil Rights and the War in Vietnam by R. Lee Mahee
12. Life Anew by Pastor Ron Fandrick
13. Litany of the Plants by J. Dan Paquette
14. Mindful Beauty: Holistic Habits to Feel and Look Your Best by Dr. Debbie Palmer
15. My Dream With Grandpa by Carol Suchecki
16. Passing Through: Exploring the Envelope, Part One by Captain Manny Sousa, US Navy (ret)
17. Plant-Based Whole Food Recipes by Yu-Shiaw Chen Ph.D.
18. Poetic Parables: Listen With Your Heart by Alvina Y. Platt-Gregory
19. Relationships among Combat Experience, Moral Injury, and Mental Health Outcomes by Leanne Komnick Psy D
20. RUDY and JOEY: Ordinary Children in an Extraordinary Time by Joe Powers
21. Scaling the Math Achievement Ladder: Teachers Leading the Way to the Top by Brenda B. Buckley Ph. D.
22. Separated Lives by Lynn Assimacopoulos
23. The Ancient Chinese Super State of Primary Societies: Taoist Philosophy for the 21st Century by You-Sheng Li
24. The Art and Science of Leadership and Management: Centuries of Best Practices that Create a Positive Culture for Growth by Fritz Grupe
25. When Black Panthers Prowled Amerika by Pam
26. When the 7.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hit Haiti: My Personal Experiences by Jean Gerard Rhau
27. When Writing Morphs into a Lifetime by Myrna Lou Jastra
Taking place in San Diego, California, attendees can look forward to a vibrant celebration of literature with books from Writers’ Branding and The Reading Glass Books.
