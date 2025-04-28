M. Teah Wulah Explores the Complexities of Religion in the Modern World in “The Selective God”

A personal journey of faith and understanding.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- “ The Selective God: My Troubled Truth About Religion ,” a thought-provoking book by author M. Teah Wulah, offers a deeply personal reflection on the nature of God, religion, and the search for meaning in the modern age. Drawing from the author's own experiences and religious journey, this insightful work provides readers with a nuanced perspective on the relationship between faith, science, and technology.In “The Selective God,” M. Teah Wulah takes readers on a journey through his early religious training, exposing the personal doubts, questions, and curiosities he faced growing up. As the last of six children in his family, he was raised by his mother and uncles after his father went missing following the end of WWII. From a young age, Wulah’s questions about the world around him were met with a unique blend of strong Christian faith and the ever-present influence of tribal traditions, witchcraft, charms, and sororities.The book is not a theological guide nor an attempt to define God in concrete terms. Instead, Wulah shares his own search for answers—a journey to understand how each individual finds their Creator. It is a deeply personal look at how one man sought answers, and how others might resonate with their own experience of searching for something greater.A particularly poignant theme throughout the work is the idea that, despite the rapid advancements in science and technology, religion continues to exert a significant influence over the world. Wulah reflects on the role of religious sects, the power struggles within faiths, and the way that each person’s relationship with the divine is both unique and selective. He encourages readers to consider the notion that every human, whether created or evolved, possesses divine gifts, chosen or bestowed by their Creator.M. Teah Wulah invites readers into his world, where an innocent village child—innocent of the complexities around him—begins his quest for meaning in the often contradictory world of faith. The book encourages readers to reflect on their own beliefs and their relationship with the divine, as they come to understand that faith is not a one-size-fits-all concept.Available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major online bookstore retailers, “The Selective God: My Troubled Truth About Religion” by M. Teah Wulah is an essential read for anyone interested in exploring the intersection of faith, science, and personal discovery in today’s rapidly changing world.About Writers’ BrandingWriters’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.

