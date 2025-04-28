Melisa E. Arnold's 'The Color of Pain' Delivers a Stirring Coming-of-Age Story

Set between Belize and England, this novel delves into the complexities of family, love, and Garifuna cultural identity.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Melisa E. Arnold’s novel, " The Color of Pain ," offers a semi-autobiographical narrative that traces the life of Alex, a young Garifuna boy from Dangriga, Belize. The story unfolds as Alex reunites with his mother, Cathlean, who returns from England with aspirations of social ascent by marrying a white British soldier. As the family relocates to England, Alex grapples with emotional neglect from his mother and finds solace in his stepfather's affection. A decade later, their return to Belize rekindles Alex's connection to his roots and introduces him to Sherrette, igniting a passionate relationship.Arnold, a thrice-published poet originally from Dangriga Town, Belize, immigrated to Los Angeles in 1978. Her literary journey, marked by early successes in essay writing contests, culminates in this novel that intertwines personal experiences with broader themes of cultural identity and familial bonds. Through Alex's eyes, readers navigate the intricacies of love, ambition, and the enduring impact of one's heritage.Critics have lauded this book for its heartfelt storytelling and cultural depth. Frank Palacio from Los Angeles describes it as "touching, heart-warming, informative, and funny," emphasizing its exploration of a young boy's complex relationship with his mother."The Color of Pain" is available for purchase in hardcover, paperback, and eBook formats on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.About The Reading Glass BooksThe Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020.Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.