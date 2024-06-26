Readout of the Pardon Attorney’s Visit to FCI Coleman

On June 25, Pardon Attorney Elizabeth Oyer and members of her team visited Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Coleman, the largest Federal Complex in the Federal Bureau of Prisons (FBOP) located in Sumterville, Florida. The Pardon Attorney and her team provided a series of educational sessions about the federal clemency process and answered questions from FBOP staff and incarcerated individuals at the low-security, medium-security and minimum-security camp. During their visit, the Pardon Attorney and her team met with approximately 1,200 incarcerated individuals and FBOP staff members.

The visit to FCI Coleman was the eighth in a series of quarterly educational events that the Pardon Attorney is conducting for incarcerated individuals and staff at different FBOP locations.

After visiting FCI Coleman, the Pardon Attorney met with U.S. Attorney Rodger Handberg for the Middle District of Florida to discuss the clemency process.

These educational sessions within the FBOP, followed by stakeholder meetings, are part of the initiative by the Office of the Pardon Attorney to increase the accessibility and transparency of the clemency process through education and community engagement.