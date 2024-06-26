Daily Session Report for Wednesday, June 26, 2024
PENNSYLVANIA, June 26 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
June 26, 2024
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 4:11 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Schlossberg.
Communications Received
Communications Received From the Senate
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives
numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
HB 1754
With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives
numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
HB 1490
With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence
of the House of Representatives is requested.
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
HB 797
HB 1490
HB 1754
SB 403
SB 824
Bills Referred
HR 489 Tourism And Economic And Recreational Development
HB 1490 Rules
HB 2435 Education
HB 2440 Finance
HB 2446 Judiciary
HB 2447 Professional Licensure
HB 2448 State Government
HB 2449 Local Government
HB 2450 State Government
HB 2451 Agriculture And Rural Affairs
HB 2452 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HB 2453 Transportation
SB 1001 Appropriations
SB 1002 Appropriations
SB 1003 Appropriations
SB 1004 Appropriations
SB 1005 Appropriations
SB 1006 Appropriations
SB 1007 Appropriations
SB 1008 Appropriations
SB 1009 Appropriations
SB 1010 Appropriations
SB 1121 Commerce
SB 1157 Education
SB 1231 Judiciary
SB 1241 Insurance
Bills Recommitted
HB 1441 To Appropriations
HB 2028 To Appropriations
HB 2106 To Appropriations
HB 2185 To Appropriations
HB 2198 To Appropriations
HB 2216 To Appropriations
HB 2324 To Appropriations
HB 2400 To Appropriations
HB 2403 To Appropriations
HB 2407 To Appropriations
HB 2413 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
HB 2410 From Transportation to Professional Licensure
HB 2442 From Transportation to Professional Licensure
Bills Reported from Committee
HR 480 From Health as Committed
HR 483 From Health as Committed
HR 484 From Health as Committed
HR 485 From Health as Committed
HB 2268 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2381 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1168 From Education as Committed
HB 2180 From Education as Committed
HB 2398 From Education as Amended
HB 2344 From Health as Amended
HB 2382 From Health as Amended
HB 782 From Local Government as Amended
HB 1850 From Local Government as Committed
HB 2160 From Local Government as Amended
HB 2165 From Local Government as Amended
HB 2288 From Local Government as Amended
HB 2373 From Local Government as Committed
HB 1490 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2028 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2198 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2324 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2400 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2403 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2407 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2413 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2453 From Transportation as Committed
SB 1002 From Appropriations as Committed
SB 1003 From Appropriations as Committed
SB 1004 From Appropriations as Committed
SB 1005 From Appropriations as Committed
SB 1006 From Appropriations as Committed
SB 1007 From Appropriations as Committed
SB 1008 From Appropriations as Committed
SB 1009 From Appropriations as Committed
SB 1010 From Appropriations as Committed
SB 1084 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 1150 From Education as Committed
SB 149 From Housing and Community Development as Committed
SB 465 From Local Government as Committed
SB 765 From Local Government as Committed
SB 1173 From Professional Licensure as Amended
SB 916 From Transportation as Amended
SB 1144 From Transportation as Amended
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 126
HB 1862
HB 1863
HB 1864
HB 2308
SB 1002
SB 1003
SB 1004
SB 1005
SB 1006
SB 1007
SB 1008
SB 1009
SB 1010
SB 1138
SB 1150
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
A Resolution designating the month of July 2024 as "MECP2 Duplication Syndrome Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.
201-1
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Thursday, June 27, 2024 at 11 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.