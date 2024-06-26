Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,731 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,112 in the last 365 days.

Daily Session Report for Wednesday, June 26, 2024

PENNSYLVANIA, June 26 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

June 26, 2024

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 4:11 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Schlossberg.

 

Communications Received

 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives

numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

 

HB 1754

 

With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives

numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

 

HB 1490

 

With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence

of the House of Representatives is requested.

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

HB 797

HB 1490

HB 1754

 

SB 403

SB 824

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 489     Tourism And Economic And Recreational Development

                   

HB 1490   Rules

HB 2435   Education

HB 2440   Finance

HB 2446   Judiciary

HB 2447   Professional Licensure

HB 2448   State Government

HB 2449   Local Government

HB 2450   State Government

HB 2451   Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 2452   Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 2453   Transportation

                   

SB 1001    Appropriations

SB 1002    Appropriations

SB 1003    Appropriations

SB 1004    Appropriations

SB 1005    Appropriations

SB 1006    Appropriations

SB 1007    Appropriations

SB 1008    Appropriations

SB 1009    Appropriations

SB 1010    Appropriations

SB 1121    Commerce

SB 1157    Education

SB 1231    Judiciary

SB 1241    Insurance

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 1441      To Appropriations

HB 2028      To Appropriations

HB 2106      To Appropriations

HB 2185      To Appropriations

HB 2198      To Appropriations

HB 2216      To Appropriations

HB 2324      To Appropriations

HB 2400      To Appropriations

HB 2403      To Appropriations

HB 2407      To Appropriations

HB 2413      To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

HB 2410      From Transportation to Professional Licensure

HB 2442      From Transportation to Professional Licensure

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HR 480        From Health as Committed

HR 483        From Health as Committed

HR 484        From Health as Committed

HR 485        From Health as Committed

 

HB 2268      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2381      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1168      From Education as Committed

HB 2180      From Education as Committed

HB 2398      From Education as Amended

HB 2344      From Health as Amended

HB 2382      From Health as Amended

HB 782        From Local Government as Amended

HB 1850      From Local Government as Committed

HB 2160      From Local Government as Amended

HB 2165      From Local Government as Amended

HB 2288      From Local Government as Amended

HB 2373      From Local Government as Committed

HB 1490      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2028      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2198      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2324      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2400      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2403      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2407      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2413      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2453      From Transportation as Committed

 

SB 1002       From Appropriations as Committed

SB 1003       From Appropriations as Committed

SB 1004       From Appropriations as Committed

SB 1005       From Appropriations as Committed

SB 1006       From Appropriations as Committed

SB 1007       From Appropriations as Committed

SB 1008       From Appropriations as Committed

SB 1009       From Appropriations as Committed

SB 1010       From Appropriations as Committed

SB 1084       From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1150       From Education as Committed

SB 149         From Housing and Community Development as Committed

SB 465         From Local Government as Committed

SB 765         From Local Government as Committed

SB 1173       From Professional Licensure as Amended

SB 916         From Transportation as Amended

SB 1144       From Transportation as Amended

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 126

HB 1862

HB 1863

HB 1864

HB 2308

 

SB 1002

SB 1003

SB 1004

SB 1005

SB 1006

SB 1007

SB 1008

SB 1009

SB 1010

SB 1138

SB 1150

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 464

A Resolution designating the month of July 2024 as "MECP2 Duplication Syndrome Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.         

201-1

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Thursday, June 27, 2024  at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

 

 

You just read:

Daily Session Report for Wednesday, June 26, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more