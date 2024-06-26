Daily Session Report for Wednesday, June 26, 2024

PENNSYLVANIA, June 26 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

June 26, 2024

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 4:11 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Schlossberg.

Communications Received

Communications Received From the Senate

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives

numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

HB 1754

With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives

numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

HB 1490

With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence

of the House of Representatives is requested.

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

HB 797

HB 1490

HB 1754

SB 403

SB 824

Bills Referred

HR 489 Tourism And Economic And Recreational Development

HB 1490 Rules

HB 2435 Education

HB 2440 Finance

HB 2446 Judiciary

HB 2447 Professional Licensure

HB 2448 State Government

HB 2449 Local Government

HB 2450 State Government

HB 2451 Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 2452 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 2453 Transportation

SB 1001 Appropriations

SB 1002 Appropriations

SB 1003 Appropriations

SB 1004 Appropriations

SB 1005 Appropriations

SB 1006 Appropriations

SB 1007 Appropriations

SB 1008 Appropriations

SB 1009 Appropriations

SB 1010 Appropriations

SB 1121 Commerce

SB 1157 Education

SB 1231 Judiciary

SB 1241 Insurance

Bills Recommitted

HB 1441 To Appropriations

HB 2028 To Appropriations

HB 2106 To Appropriations

HB 2185 To Appropriations

HB 2198 To Appropriations

HB 2216 To Appropriations

HB 2324 To Appropriations

HB 2400 To Appropriations

HB 2403 To Appropriations

HB 2407 To Appropriations

HB 2413 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

HB 2410 From Transportation to Professional Licensure

HB 2442 From Transportation to Professional Licensure

Bills Reported from Committee

HR 480 From Health as Committed

HR 483 From Health as Committed

HR 484 From Health as Committed

HR 485 From Health as Committed

HB 2268 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2381 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1168 From Education as Committed

HB 2180 From Education as Committed

HB 2398 From Education as Amended

HB 2344 From Health as Amended

HB 2382 From Health as Amended

HB 782 From Local Government as Amended

HB 1850 From Local Government as Committed

HB 2160 From Local Government as Amended

HB 2165 From Local Government as Amended

HB 2288 From Local Government as Amended

HB 2373 From Local Government as Committed

HB 1490 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2028 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2198 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2324 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2400 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2403 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2407 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2413 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2453 From Transportation as Committed

SB 1002 From Appropriations as Committed

SB 1003 From Appropriations as Committed

SB 1004 From Appropriations as Committed

SB 1005 From Appropriations as Committed

SB 1006 From Appropriations as Committed

SB 1007 From Appropriations as Committed

SB 1008 From Appropriations as Committed

SB 1009 From Appropriations as Committed

SB 1010 From Appropriations as Committed

SB 1084 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1150 From Education as Committed

SB 149 From Housing and Community Development as Committed

SB 465 From Local Government as Committed

SB 765 From Local Government as Committed

SB 1173 From Professional Licensure as Amended

SB 916 From Transportation as Amended

SB 1144 From Transportation as Amended

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 126

HB 1862

HB 1863

HB 1864

HB 2308

SB 1002

SB 1003

SB 1004

SB 1005

SB 1006

SB 1007

SB 1008

SB 1009

SB 1010

SB 1138

SB 1150

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 464 A Resolution designating the month of July 2024 as "MECP2 Duplication Syndrome Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania. 201-1

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Thursday, June 27, 2024 at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.