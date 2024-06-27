Holley Robinson Returns to EDRM as Marketing Operations Manager

Holley Robinson

Robinson will play a key role in engaging the e-discovery community as marketing operations manager

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM), leading the way for global best practices in e-discovery, is excited to welcome Holley Robinson to the team as their marketing operations manager.

In her position, Robinson will play a key role in engaging the e-discovery community by assisting with marketing strategies, producing webinars, podcasts, content management and partner communications and support to grow their networks, elevate their careers, and advance the e-discovery industry.

Robinson brings both a passion and background for marketing in the eDiscovery community, having interned for EDRM prior to graduating from Texas Tech University in 2024. Robinson’s degree is a Bachelor of Business Administration and Marketing. Her experience and enthusiasm for upleveling marketing initiatives aligns with EDRM's commitment to improving e-discovery, privacy, security, and information governance through consensus-based work product which deserves the highest octave of amplification.

"Holley made a lasting impression on us during her time as a summer intern, and we are absolutely delighted to welcome her as a valued member of the EDRM team," said Kaylee Walstad, chief strategy officer at EDRM. "Holley's diverse talents, exceptional commitment, and meticulous attention to detail are invaluable assets. We are confident that she will have a significant impact on our EDRM community, our partners, and beyond.”

In addition to marketing operations, Robinson will work with faculty, authors, project leaders and community leaders to advance the mission of EDRM.

“I am thrilled to join the EDRM team to contribute to advancing their efforts,” said Robinson. “This is an exciting opportunity to work alongside industry leaders and utilize my strengths to support legal professionals in the industry. I look forward to collaborating with the EDRM community and making a meaningful impact.”

“We feel so fortunate to have Holley choose EDRM after graduation,” said Mary Mack, chief legal technologist & CEO, EDRM. “As an intern, she contributed from day one. We can’t wait to see the impact she will have on our partner and projects channels as well as the community overall.”

About EDRM

Empowering the global leaders of e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) creates practical resources to improve e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, tools and guides to improve best practices throughout the world. EDRM has an international presence in 145 countries spanning six continents and growing has an innovative support infrastructure for individuals, law firms, corporations and government organizations seeking to improve the practice and provision of data and legal discovery. Learn more about the EDRM today at EDRM.net.

