ComplexDiscovery OÜ Launches Summer 2025 eDiscovery Pricing Survey, Continuing to Benchmark Costs in an AI-Driven Era

TALLINN, ESTONIA, July 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ComplexDiscovery OÜ, a leading digital publication providing insights on cybersecurity, information governance, and eDiscovery, today announced the launch of its Summer 2025 eDiscovery Pricing Survey, developed in partnership with the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM). Now in its fourteenth edition, the semi-annual survey continues to serve as a trusted benchmark for professionals seeking clarity and transparency in pricing for core eDiscovery services, ranging from forensic collections to document review.

"As eDiscovery adapts to rapid technological shifts and mounting regulatory demands, benchmarking pricing is essential," said Kaylee Walstad, Chief Strategy Officer of EDRM. "ComplexDiscovery's survey provides the data we need to understand current costs and prepare for the future. EDRM is proud to support this important resource."

"Pricing has always been one of the most complex elements of eDiscovery decision-making—a complexity I've seen grow throughout my career," noted Mary Mack, CEO and Chief Legal Technologist of EDRM. "With so many options, approaches, and client requirements, understanding the current pricing landscape is critical. That's why this survey is so important for our community."

Navigating Change: The Role of Generative AI in Pricing Models

The Summer 2025 edition builds upon recent enhancements introduced in Winter 2025, including new survey questions designed to assess market readiness for Generative AI (GenAI)-assisted review. These questions examine cost structures based on per-document and per-GB pricing tiers, outcome-based models, and the handling of documents that require special processing. As GenAI technologies continue to impact pricing strategies, this survey presents a critical opportunity for professionals to share their experiences and contribute to a collective understanding of real-world costs.

"With pricing models evolving quickly—especially in response to AI—the Summer 2025 eDiscovery Pricing Survey offers actionable insights for organizations navigating a complex market," said Holley Robinson, Senior Marketing Operations Manager at ComplexDiscovery OÜ. "We encourage broad participation from all corners of the industry."

Market Growth Underscores Need for Benchmarking

With the global eDiscovery market projected to grow from $16.89 billion in 2024 to $25.11 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.25%, legal and technology professionals are increasingly seeking current, data-driven pricing benchmarks. Transparent pricing not only supports budget planning but also drives more informed decision-making in service selection and vendor management.

Call to Action: Help Shape Industry Insight

ComplexDiscovery OÜ invites legal professionals, corporate counsel, litigation support specialists, and eDiscovery service providers to participate in the Summer 2025 Pricing Survey. Building on insights from 959 participants across previous editions, this community-driven effort enables the benchmarking of pricing across forensic collection, processing, hosting, and document review services, including those using emerging GenAI technologies.

The survey will remain open through August 15, 2025, and can be accessed directly at: https://complexd.blog/eDiscovery-Pricing-Survey-Summer-2025.

About ComplexDiscovery OÜ

ComplexDiscovery OÜ is a digital publication based in Estonia, known for delivering high-quality analysis and insights at the intersection of cybersecurity, information governance, and eDiscovery. Through surveys, research, and reporting, ComplexDiscovery connects industry developments with real-world applications to support informed decision-making. Learn more at ComplexDiscovery.com.

