Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,713 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,085 in the last 365 days.

House Bill 1862 Printer's Number 2878

PENNSYLVANIA, June 26 - An Act amending Title 66 (Public Utilities) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in rates and distribution systems, further providing for acquisition of water and sewer utilities and for valuation of acquired water and wastewater systems.

You just read:

House Bill 1862 Printer's Number 2878

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more