Senate Bill 1008 Printer's Number 1764
PENNSYLVANIA, June 26 - An Act making an appropriation from the Philadelphia Taxicab and Limousine Regulatory Fund to the Philadelphia Parking Authority for the fiscal year July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025.
There were 1,708 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,054 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, June 26 - An Act making an appropriation from the Philadelphia Taxicab and Limousine Regulatory Fund to the Philadelphia Parking Authority for the fiscal year July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025.