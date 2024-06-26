Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Christine Miller to the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Christine Miller to the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners.

Christine Miller
Miller is the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Greater Plant City Chamber of Commerce. Previously, she served as the Executive Director of the United Food Bank and Services of Plant City, Inc. Miller earned her bachelor’s degree in natural resource economics from the University of Massachusetts and her master’s degree in public administration from Florida State University.

