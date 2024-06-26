Two Disaster Centers to Close June 29, Replaced by a Recovery Office

LAHAINA, Hawaiʻi – The Disaster Recovery Center at the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa and the Community Resource Center at the Royal Lahaina Resort and Bungalows will cease operations at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 29, to make way for Maui County’s Office of Recovery.

Survivors of last August’s wildfires can move forward with their recovery and get help from the Office of Recovery at Lahaina Gateway, 325 Keawe St., Suite B102.

A blessing for the new office will be held Wednesday, July 3. The office will be closed Thursday in observance of the July 4 holiday and reopen Friday, July 5, with limited services.

The recovery office will be fully operational again beginning Monday, July 8, with state and county staff. Regular hours are 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center at the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa, 200 Nohea Kai Dr., is open to wildfire survivors from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday to Friday; and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Survivors can meet with federal support staff including language interpreters, and also with community organizations. A FEMA specialist will also be on hand to help disaster survivors at the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement’s Kākoʻa Maui Resource Hub, 70 Kaahumanu Ave. in Kahului.

For the remainder of this week, survivors may also visit the Community Resource Center at the Royal Lahaina Resort and Bungalows, 2780 Keka‘a Dr., which has the same hours as the Disaster Recovery Center. Center staff can help identify resources that meet your long-term recovery needs. Survivors can also get masks, Right-of-Entry forms and vehicle placards allowing entry to the impacted zone.

It is important to keep in touch with FEMA if you change your address or phone number, even if only temporarily. Missing or wrong information could delay your assistance. You can call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Operators speak many languages and can answer your questions from 2 a.m. to 9 p.m. HST, seven days a week.

Survivors can also update FEMA about changes to their personal information by visiting DisasterAssistance.gov. Use the same email you provided when you applied for assistance.

For the latest information on the Maui wildfire recovery efforts, visit mauicounty.gov, mauirecovers.org, fema.gov/disaster/4724 and Hawaii Wildfires - YouTube. Follow FEMA on social media: @FEMARegion9 and facebook.com/fema. You may also get disaster assistance information and download applications at sba.gov/hawaii-wildfires.