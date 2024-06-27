Doggijuana®, Makers of Naturally-Calming Juananip™ (Catnip for Dogs), Share 4th of July Tips to Keep Dogs Calm and Safe

Doggijuana®, makers of Juananip™, a natural, calming organic catnip for dogs, want to share 7 tips to help keep dogs calm and safe this 4th of July.

LENEXA, KS, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the 4th of July approaches, many pet owners prepare for the celebrations and fireworks that come with the holiday. However, this time of year can be extremely stressful and even dangerous for pets. That's why Doggijuana® , makers of Juananip™ , a natural, calming organic catnip for dogs, wants to share 7 tips to help keep dogs calm and safe this 4th of July.Humans love to ooh and aaahhh at the fireworks that blast into the skies on the 4th of July, but shelters and animal rescue groups experience a surge in lost and found pets on July 5th from pets that panic and escape. Spending time with friends and family, enjoying a barbecue or swimming pool party, and relaxing the day and night away sounds ideal—and it may be—for humans. But, these idyllic days, events, and traditions can lead to anxiety and stress for dogs.COMMON 4th of JULY STRESSORS FOR DOGS:* The loud booms, sights, and sounds of fireworks and fireworks shows* Strangers in the house* Children – who may be face-level – may feel like a threat* Other dogs in the house* Foods and drinks left unattended that entice your dog but could cause harmAs a company dedicated to Help Pets Chill™, Doggijuana hopes these tips will help pet owners keep their furry friends safe and calm during the 4th of July celebrations.7 TIPS FOR KEEPING DOGS SAFE THIS 4th OF JULY:1) Keep table scraps and alcohol out of reach of dogs. Dogs don’t need people's food, which could make them deathly ill.2) Keep all fireworks, lighters, and matches out of the reach of dogs. This also means to keep dogs away from the hot barbecue or charcoal grill.3) Avoid using insect repellents or lawn treatment chemicals that contain DEET that your pet can potentially ingest (nose or licking). With a yard service, make sure they use pet-friendly products.4) Ensure dogs wear collars with their names and pet parent's contact information. Consider getting pets microchipped as an added layer of protection.5) Keep dogs at home and away from crowded streets and strangers. Even the calmest dog could snap or become so anxious in large crowds.6) Keep dogs inside during the fireworks festivities. Ensure dogs have been walked and done all their business before the sun goes down.7) Give the gift of calm. Thousands of pet-parents recommend Doggijuana’s Juananip™ (100% organic catnip for dogs) to help keep pets calm. DoggijuanaJuananip™ has a natural calming effect on dogs and relaxes them to a place of peace and tranquility they all crave. Simply sprinkle it on their food to help promote healthy digestion and ease your dog into doggi-vana or stuff it inside their favorite toy.For more information on Doggijuanaand the benefits of Juananip, visit their website at www.doggijuana.com . Follow them on social media for more tips and updates on keeping your dogs happy and healthy. Let's make this 4th of July safe and enjoyable for our furry friends.###About Doggijuana, a SmarterPaw Brand:At Doggijuana, we think every day should be your dog’s day, so we took nature’s gift of safe and enticing catnip, created some fun, easy-to-use toys (that - up the attractor factor at playtime), and put them together to enhance playtime with your pet. Add a pinch of Juananip™ to the pouch, and let the fun begin! Dogs love and need to play daily, especially with you. They are naturally attracted to Juananip™ through scent, enticing them to play longer and have more fun! Juananip™ helps your pet live a healthier life through better behavior, better sleep, a longer attention span at playtime, and a brighter attitude! How can you help your pet live a better and longer life? Make every day your dog’s day with a little help from Doggijuana. To learn more about the brand and products, visit https://doggijuana.com/