Electronic Tax Administration Advisory Committee 2024 Annual Report includes recommendations to Congress and IRS

IR-2024-175, June 26, 2024

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service Electronic Tax Administration Advisory Committee (ETAAC) released its 2024 annual reportPDF today with a total of 12 recommendations – three to Congress and nine to the IRS.

Among the recommendations to the IRS, the committee recommended enabling application programming interface access to taxpayer information, removing barriers to electronic filing by developing an alternative to the current self-select PIN as well as promoting greater information sharing between the IRS, states and industry partners.

“ETAAC members serve as trusted advisors to the IRS on key issues of interest to tax administration and taxpayers,” said IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel. “The committee has helped on a variety of fronts to help improve tax administration. The IRS leadership team will carefully review the recommendations in this report.”

The recommendations to Congress included a request for authority for IRS to regulate non-credentialed tax return preparers, support for effective tax administration through consistent, reliable funding of the IRS and greater funding for the National Taxpayer Advocate.

The reportPDF was released today at a public meeting in Washington, D.C.

At the session today releasing the report, IRS Deputy Commissioner Douglas O’Donnell thanked 11 members of the committee whose terms ended today:

Jared Ballew, vice president of government relations, Taxwell.

Peter Barca, former secretary, Wisconsin Department of Revenue.

Mark Godfrey, manager, digital tax administration and government services, Ernst & Young.

Robert Grennes, commissioner, Indiana Department of Revenue.

Jihan Jude, attorney, Trivergent Trust Company.

Jonathan Lunardini, section manager, California Franchise Tax Board.

James Paille, chief compliance officer, myPay Solutions, IRIS Worldwide.

Hallie Parchman, senior manager of product management, Amazon.

Andrew Phillips, director, H&R Block Tax Institute.

Terri Steenblock, compliance director, Federation of Tax Administrators.

, compliance director, Federation of Tax Administrators. Timur Taluy, ETAAC Chair and founder, FileYourTaxes.com.

ETAAC members represent various segments of the tax community, including individual and business taxpayers, tax professionals and preparers, tax software developers, payroll service providers, the financial industry and state and local governments.

The ETAAC operates under the rules of the Federal Advisory Committee Act. It works closely with the Security Summit, a joint effort of the IRS, state tax administrators and the nation's tax industry, established in 2015 to fight tax-related identity theft and cybercrime.

For more information, visit IRS.gov/etaac.