Nationwide Tax Forum Online launches with new continuing education content

IR-2025-109, Nov. 4, 2025

WASHINGTON —The Internal Revenue Service today announced the launch of the 2025 Nationwide Tax Forum Online, providing tax professionals access to seminars recorded at this year's IRS Nationwide Tax Forum.

The Nationwide Tax Forum Online provides information to tax professionals on current tax law, IRS procedures and essential topics for the upcoming tax season. Each seminar features a 50-minute interactive video presentation synchronized with PowerPoint slides, downloadable resources and full transcripts.

Tax professionals can earn continuing education credit for a fee of $29.00 per credit. Courses can also be reviewed for free.

To access the seminars, a tax professional needs to either have or create an account on the IRS Nationwide Tax Forum Online website. Instructions can be found on the FAQs tab on the website.

The 15 new 2025 seminars available now are:

Building a Sustainable Practice Through Ethics. Distributions from Retirement Plans and IRA's: A Crash Course. How to Help Taxpayers Avoid Abusive Tax Promotions and Abusive Return Preparers. Introduction to OPR and Circular 230. Law and Audit – The Due Diligence Process. New Features for Tax Pros: Do Business Faster and Easier with IRS Online. Plenary Session: Tax Law Changes for Tax Year 2025. Retirement Plans Basics 101 for the Practitioner. Stand Out as a Trusted Tax Professional: A Guide to Prepare Accurate Refundable Tax Credit Returns for Your Clients. Taxable Digital Asset Transactions: The Impact of the 1099-DA on Tax Year 2025. Using IRS Digital Tools and Communications Options for Practitioners. Partnerships and Non-resident Alien Withholding: Sections 1446(a) and 1446(f). How to Avoid Processing Delays and Streamline Return Filing. Getting Taxpayers Back on Track: Quickly Resolving Unpaid Tax Debts While Preventing New Ones from Occurring. Disaster Reporting Best Practices – Maximizing Resources from A to Z.

The IRS Nationwide Tax Forum Online is a continuing education provider certified by the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy and the IRS Return Preparer Office.