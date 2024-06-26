George Washington, Peru Conduct Bilateral Exercises

George Washington Carrier Strike Group (GWCSG) and Peruvian Navy assets including ships, aircraft, and submarines conducted multiple bilateral engagements including an air power demonstration and surface exercises. The events demonstrated U.S. 4th Fleet’s continued commitment to foster goodwill and build partner nation maritime capacity and capability in the region.

During the engagement, President Dina Boluarte, flew aboard George Washington at sea for a visit. She was accompanied by several high-ranking officials from the Peruvian military and government.

“Our 200-year partnership is built on decades of close cooperation. These bilateral exercises and shipboard visits allow us to continue to shape our relationship with our Peruvian partners and ensure effective interoperability of our maritime forces,” said Rear Adm. Alexis Walker, commander, Carrier Strike Group 10.

While aboard, the distinguished visitors were able to observe flight operations from the flight deck of George Washington. During a formal lunch on board, Boluarte and Walker, along with George Washington and Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 senior leadership discussed dynamic capabilities and the importance of sustained interoperability amongst the two navies.

George Washington also anchored in Lima, Peru for a port visit as part of the Southern Seas 2024 deployment. While in Lima, George Washington hosted a reception with distinguished visitors from Peru. U.S. Ambassador to Peru Stephanie Syptak-Ramnath gave remarks during the reception followed by a traditional Peruvian dance.

"By increasing cooperation between our navies, we can effectively address shared challenges. The Peruvian and U.S. Navies have already collaborated extensively through joint exercises, personnel exchanges, and capacity-building initiatives,” said Syptak-Ramnath. “But there is always room to deepen our partnership even further, including with the many regional and global partners represented here tonight."

George Washington Sailors also participated in cultural tours across Lima, sports day with the Peruvian Navy, and volunteered at a local orphanage in Lima.

GWCSG consists of George Washington, Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78), Henry J. Kaiser-class replenishment oiler USNS John Lenthal (T-AO-189), and embarked Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 composed of the "Argonauts" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147, "Jolly Rogers" of VFA-103, "Patriots" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, "Sun Kings" of Airborne Command & Control Squadron (VAW) 116, "Grandmasters" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46, and “Nightdippers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5.

George Washington is deployed with Porter and John Lenthal as part of Southern Seas 2024 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility through joint, multinational, and interagency exchanges and cooperation.