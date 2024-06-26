Enhancing Force Health Protection: NECE and Rattlesnake Conservancy Conduct Venomous Snake Handling Training at Naval Air Station Jacksonville

NECE is the premier training site for Hospital Corpsman in the field of pest control. While their primary focus is on arachnids and insects, its curriculum also includes vertebrate pests such as snakes and mammals. The training course underscores NECE's commitment to force health protection by equipping Sailors with the skills necessary to handle and mitigate the risks posed by venomous snakes in various environments.



In deployed settings, Navy preventive medicine technicians and entomologists are responsible for controlling invertebrate and vertebrate pests. Because venomous snakes pose a significant threat to force health protection, NECE felt it was important to conduct this training to better prepare preventive medicine teams.

The Rattlesnake Conservancy, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, is dedicated to education, research, and partnership. Their research programs aim to create lasting impacts for rattlesnakes, and their education programs to promote conservation.

“The instructors were all very patient and commutative with all attendees. They made the course fun and exciting. I personally think the snake handling course is necessary especially for the personnel at NECE since we would be the ones called to deal with a snake problem. It was a very thorough course that taught everyone how to properly handle snakes in the field to ensure everyone is safe,” said Engineman 2nd Class Jakob Ireland.

Sailors from NECE as well as the Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron 10 (MSRON 10), Navy Medical Readiness and Training Unit Mayport, and Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Kings Bay also participated in the course, learning to handle five different snake species.

Ireland detailed the course, explaining, “On the first day we learned about how to identify, capture, and release snakes. The second day we practiced on non-venomous snakes to include a pine snake and rat snakes, and learned how to properly handle the snakes, getting them double secured in a bag and bucket. The third day we did the same thing but with venomous snakes. I actually had a copperhead bite the pole I was using and leave venom all over it!”

Ultimately, while it may seem unusual, snake handling is crucial in a deployed environment to ensure force health protection by mitigating the risk of venomous snakebites and maintaining operational readiness. It enables personnel to safely manage snake encounters, preventing injuries and disruptions to mission-critical operations. Additionally, effective snake handling training alleviates fear and anxiety, enhancing overall safety and morale among deployed forces.

Story originally posted on DVIDS: Enhancing Force Health Protection: NECE and Rattlesnake Conservancy Conduct Venomous Snake Handling Training at Naval Air Station Jacksonville