Royalton Barracks / Aggravated Disorderly Conduct / Simple Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B2002859
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chayan Flores
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 06/26/2024 at 07:54 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Store Hill Rd, Bethel
VIOLATION: Aggravated Disorderly Conduct / Simple Assault
ACCUSED: Donald F. Giovanella
AGE: 56
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, Vermont
VICTIMS: Rachael Garnjost, Riley Post-Kinney, Amos Post, and Gary Irish
AGE: 30,29,41, and 68
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 06/26/2024, at approximately 07:54 hours, Troopers of the VSP Royalton Barracks received several calls of a male walking up and down Store Hill Rd in the town of Bethel in the county of Windsor and causing a public disturbance. The male was seen with knives and other sharp objects asking intimidating questions of his neighbors. Upon the arrival, Troopers identified the male as Donald Giovanella, a resident of Store Hill Rd in Bethel. A subsequent investigation determined that Giovanella placed his neighbors in fear of harm while carrying the knives. The investigation showed that the neighborhood community had both reported and not reported several incidents of similar bizarre behavior conducted by Giovanella. Giovanella was arrested without incident and transported to Windsor County Superior Court Criminal Division to answer the charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/26/2024 / 15:00 hours
COURT: Windsor County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $200
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.