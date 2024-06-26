Royalton Barracks / Aggravated Disorderly Conduct / Simple Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 24B2002859

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chayan Flores

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 06/26/2024 at 07:54 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Store Hill Rd, Bethel

VIOLATION: Aggravated Disorderly Conduct / Simple Assault

ACCUSED: Donald F. Giovanella

AGE: 56

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, Vermont

VICTIMS: Rachael Garnjost, Riley Post-Kinney, Amos Post, and Gary Irish

AGE: 30,29,41, and 68

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 06/26/2024, at approximately 07:54 hours, Troopers of the VSP Royalton Barracks received several calls of a male walking up and down Store Hill Rd in the town of Bethel in the county of Windsor and causing a public disturbance. The male was seen with knives and other sharp objects asking intimidating questions of his neighbors. Upon the arrival, Troopers identified the male as Donald Giovanella, a resident of Store Hill Rd in Bethel. A subsequent investigation determined that Giovanella placed his neighbors in fear of harm while carrying the knives. The investigation showed that the neighborhood community had both reported and not reported several incidents of similar bizarre behavior conducted by Giovanella. Giovanella was arrested without incident and transported to Windsor County Superior Court Criminal Division to answer the charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/26/2024 / 15:00 hours

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT: Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.