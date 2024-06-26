TCEQ approves fines totaling $1,038,564

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $874,137 against 40 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: five air quality, four multi-media, one municipal solid waste, seven municipal wastewater discharges, five petroleum storage tanks, 17 public water systems, and one water quality.

In addition, on June 18 and June 25, the executive director approved penalties totaling $164,427 against 68 entities.

Agenda items from today's meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for July 17, 2024.