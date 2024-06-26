Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,772 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,110 in the last 365 days.

Recreational harvest of Atlantic snowy grouper and red porgy closes July 1

The recreational harvest of snowy grouper and red porgy in state waters of the Atlantic will close on July 1, with the last day of harvest for both species being June 30. Recreational harvest of snowy grouper will also close in all state waters of Monroe County. Harvest will reopen for both snowy grouper and red porgy in Atlantic state waters on May 1, 2025.

Last year, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) approved recreational management changes for both snowy grouper and red porgy to be consistent with recent federal changes. These seasonal harvest closures help conserve Florida’s valuable fisheries for the future.

For current recreational snowy grouper or red porgy regulations, visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click on “Recreational Regulations” then “Reef Fish” and then “Grouper” or “Red Porgy.” You can also download the Fish Rules App to keep up to date on current recreational regulations.

You just read:

Recreational harvest of Atlantic snowy grouper and red porgy closes July 1

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more