Recreational harvest of Atlantic snowy grouper and red porgy closes July 1

The recreational harvest of snowy grouper and red porgy in state waters of the Atlantic will close on July 1, with the last day of harvest for both species being June 30. Recreational harvest of snowy grouper will also close in all state waters of Monroe County. Harvest will reopen for both snowy grouper and red porgy in Atlantic state waters on May 1, 2025.

Last year, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) approved recreational management changes for both snowy grouper and red porgy to be consistent with recent federal changes. These seasonal harvest closures help conserve Florida’s valuable fisheries for the future.

For current recreational snowy grouper or red porgy regulations, visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click on “Recreational Regulations” then “Reef Fish” and then “Grouper” or “Red Porgy.” You can also download the Fish Rules App to keep up to date on current recreational regulations.