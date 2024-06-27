Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH) Announce Release of July Breakroom E-News Graphics
Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH) Announce Release of July Breakroom E-News Graphics
Our Breakroom E-News program is designed to bring a blend of health awareness, safety tips, and cultural celebration directly to employees, fostering a well-rounded, informed community.”DALLAS, TX, US, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH) is pleased to announce the release of their latest monthly holiday and observance graphics for July, available exclusively through their Breakroom E-News program. This collection of 22 graphics encompasses a wide range of health-related awareness themes and cultural celebrations for June. The Breakroom E-News holiday and healthcare observance library is updated monthly with 15-50 new graphics, enhancing environments in healthcare and corporate settings by keeping staff informed and acknowledged.
— Sara Beth Joyner
July’s Diverse Range of Health Observances and Celebrations
The July collection from HAC & QAH includes crucial health awareness themes and engaging cultural observances:
• UV Safety Month
• Cord Blood Awareness Month
• International Group B Strep Throat Awareness Month
• Juvenile Arthritis Awareness Month
• National Cleft and Craniofacial Awareness and Prevention Month
• Sarcoma Awareness Month
Special weeks such as National Therapeutic Recreation Week and notable days including World UFO Day, Fourth of July, National Kitten Day, and World Hepatitis Day are also featured, among others. Each graphic is crafted to enhance awareness and promote wellness within the workplace.
Enhancing Workplace Engagement Through Visual Communications
“These timely and informative graphics are part of our commitment to enhancing workplace environments through engaging visual content," said Sara Beth Joyner, President of HAC & QAH. "Our Breakroom E-News program is designed to bring a blend of health awareness, safety tips, and cultural celebration directly to employees, fostering a well-rounded, informed community.”
Mercedes Burton, Director of Design at HAC & QAH, added, “Our July collection is particularly vibrant and packed with observances that resonate across our locations. From health awareness to celebrating National Ice Cream Day, each piece is meant to spark conversation and enhance the workplace experience.”
About Breakroom E-News
The Breakroom E-News program by HAC & QAH is a digital signage service that delivers curated content directly to corporate and healthcare settings. By updating monthly with new graphics that reflect current observances and celebrations, the program ensures that organizations can maintain a dynamic and responsive communication strategy that keeps all team members connected and informed.
About Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH)
Healthcare Art Consulting and Quality Art House specialize in providing artistic solutions for corporate and healthcare systems and facilities nation-wide. Since 2003, the firm’s success has been centered on educating and building long-term partnerships with clients.
They offer a full spectrum of consulting and visual communication products, such as: artwork on paper, canvas, acrylic, metal, and other mediums, custom framing, large scale murals and graphics, wayfinding signage, dimensional lettering, donor recognition signage, digital signage, patient communication boards, and more.
Contact Information:
Sara Beth Joyner, EDAC
President
214-773-1298
S.Joyner@HealthcareArtConsulting.com
S.Joyner@QualityArtHouse.com
Mercedes Burton, EDAC
Director of Design
972-730-6622
MercedesBurton@HealthcareArtConsulting.com
MercedesBurton@QualityArtHouse.com
Website
Jerry Joyner
W And W Digital News
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram