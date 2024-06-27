GOLFTEC Swings into Action with Enhanced Website Search Powered by Yext and Pureinsights
Pureinsights Technology Corporation (Pureinsights), a leading provider of AI and search technology and services, in collaboration with Yext, Inc., the leading digital presence platform for multi-location brands, today announced that GOLFTEC, the world leader in golf improvement, has selected Pureinsights to enhance website search.
— Kamran Khan, CEO of Pureinsights
GOLFTEC Revolutionizes Golf Instruction with Technology and Expertise
Founded in 1995, GOLFTEC now has more than 260 worldwide locations – with centers in the United States, Canada, China, Japan, Singapore, South Africa and Dubai – and helps golfers unlock their potential with innovative instruction, informed by proprietary game improvement technology.
“To support this growth, we needed to enhance our website search functionality,” said Brandon Lozano, Web Developer at GOLFTEC. “A robust search feature would enable golfers to quickly find the resources they need, supporting their goals and providing a seamless user experience that drives engagement and solidifies GOLFTEC’s leadership in golf instruction.”
Yext and Pureinsights Deliver Winning Results
GOLFTEC selected Yext’s search platform for its website, seeking a solution that could be deployed quickly and efficiently. GOLFTEC partnered with Pureinsights, a Yext partner specializing in search experience implementations, to facilitate the initial search experience. The project began by setting up a basic search experience using dummy data, allowing GOLFTEC to prepare their new content.
Key Improvements to GOLFTEC’s Website Search:
● Structured Search: Pureinsights established five entity types to structure the search experience, including FAQs, Links, Locations, Resources, and Shop. Each entity type was configured with the most appropriate search settings to ensure optimal results.
● Seamless User Experience: The design of the search experience was updated to align with GOLFTEC’s website aesthetics, ensuring a consistent and user-friendly experience for golfers.
● GOLFTEC in Control: Pureinsights provided an integration example to guide GOLFTEC's team, empowering them to manage the search platform independently moving forward.
“We are delighted to have partnered with Yext to improve GOLFTEC’s website search experiences and support their rapid growth,” said Kamran Khan, CEO of Pureinsights. “Our collaboration has resulted in a user-friendly search experience that empowers golfers to find the information they need quickly and easily.”
About Pureinsights™
Pureinsights transforms the way organizations interact with information, leveraging cutting-edge AI technologies like Generative AI, Vector Search, and NLP to build intuitive, human-centered applications that go beyond traditional search. From information retrieval to innovative use cases like audio diagnostics, we help businesses uncover new insights and drive innovation.
For more information about Pureinsights services and technology visit us at pureinsights.com
