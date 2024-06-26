Book Release: Self-Help Book for Families with Loved Ones Struggling with Substance Misuse
Lessons from Laura: Book Two “Hindsight is 20/20” explores the challenges families face when loved ones struggle with substance misuse, alcoholism or addiction.
Pathroot is an online support program that addresses a critical need to provide resources to families impacted when a loved one is struggling with substance misuse or addiction.
“Hindsight is 20/20” is the 2nd in a series that follows a mother’s journey with her daughter as both struggled for 15 years to manage Laura’s addiction.
Even with the best of intentions, I made mistakes in dealing with Laura’s drug use, my attempts at trying to force recovery and the relationship challenges between Laura, me and other family members.”GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InterAct and Pathroot CEO Releases the Second in a Series Focused on Personal Insights Gained from the Struggles and Overdose Death of Her Daughter
— Carolyn Bradfield, CEO of InterAct LifeLine
Overview: Lessons from Laura: Book Two “Hindsight is 20/20” is the second in a series that follows Carolyn Bradfield’s journey with her daughter as both struggled for 15 years to manage Laura’s addiction, only to lose her to overdose in December 2017. This book looks back on Laura’s life, decisions Carolyn made as her mother, and what she might have changed with the benefit of hindsight.
InterAct LifeLine, a pioneer in behavioral health technology, today released the second in a series of books by the company’s CEO, Carolyn Bradfield, Lessons from Laura: Book Two “Hindsight is 20/20.” “Hindsight is 20/20” explores the challenges families face when loved ones struggle with substance misuse, alcoholism or addiction. The book offers insights from personal stories along with guidance on how to manage difficult situations to achieve a better outcome.
“Hindsight is 20/20” is a sequel to Lessons from Laura: Book One “The Knock on the Door,” the Number 1 new release on Amazon in Drug Dependency & Recovery. In “The Knock on the Door,” Bradfield shares the challenges she and Laura faced in battling addiction, and the aftermath when Laura overdosed and died. The emotions and experiences in the book highlight the challenges of living with a family member who is struggling with the disease of addiction. The goal is to prepare families with tools to understand the disease and how it affects every member of the family. “Hindsight is 20/20” offers practical advice on prevention, how to repair family dynamics, and ways to better manage and support family members that face drug or alcohol dependency.
“As the parent of an adolescent or young adult you make decisions every day that affect the trajectory of their life, sometimes for the better, sometimes not,” said Carolyn Bradfield author of the ‘Lessons from Laura’ series. “Even with the best of intentions, I made mistakes in dealing with Laura’s drug use, my attempts at trying to force recovery and the relationship challenges between Laura, me and other family members. Hindsight is always 20/20 and looking back it's easier to see how my decisions were counterproductive to helping Laura manage her disease, embrace recovery, and become a functional adult.”
Lessons from Laura: Book Two “Hindsight is 20/20” addresses:
• Prevention Strategies: Explore different strategies to understand a child’s risk and ways to prevent substance misuse.
• The Ripple Effect: Understand the profound effects addiction has on the entire family.
• Mental Health Challenges: See how other issues like depression and anxiety factor in when someone struggles with addiction.
• Seeking Help: Understand your paths to get help when your adolescent, young adult, spouse or parent needs treatment.
What sets this book apart:
Carolyn shares her honest portrayal of what was going on in Laura’s life as she struggled through substance misuse and treatment and her responses as she tried to help. She reveals the decisions that she made at the time, the impact those decisions had on those around her, and what she would have changed that might have made a difference.
Lessons from Laura: Book Two “Hindsight is 20/20” is available in paperback or free to download from Amazon for a limited time at Lessons from Laura.
About the Author
Carolyn Bradfield founded and sold four technology companies and established Phoenix Outdoor, a licensed adolescent therapy program in Asheville, NC focused on substance misuse and family support. Her personal experience with her daughter Laura, who tragically died from an overdose in 2017, gives Bradfield insight and a passionate drive to support families facing substance abuse and addiction challenges. She currently runs InterAct LifeLine, the parent company of Pathroot™ an online service for families struggling with addiction and substances: www.pathroot.com.
About InterAct LifeLine
InterAct LifeLine develops proprietary technology integrated with AI, smartwatches and wearables to deliver tailored resources and support that empowers families to navigate and overcome substance misuse and addiction challenges. InterAct is a software as a service (SaaS) technology company that provides a continuous flow of content to portals connected to its digital asset library to educate audiences about prevention, recovery, and wellness. Portals are used by treatment programs and organizations to deliver virtual care, educate audiences, and develop online communities. Portals are HIPAA-compliant, offering discussion forums, messaging outreaches, virtual support groups, and telehealth connections. Detailed reports and analytics are used to create outcome studies on the effectiveness of programs.
