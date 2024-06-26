CORRECTION: St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI Crash
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24A4004747
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-222-4680
DATE/TIME: June 19, 2024, at 1949 hours
STREET: Stanton Rd
TOWN: Danville
CROSS STREETS: South of Vance Rd
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dirt, dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: David Beer
AGE: 43
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 1999
VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep
VEHICLE MODEL: Wrangler
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate front end
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Christopher Harrod
AGE: 24
SEAT BELT: Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danville, VT
PASSENGER: Renee Audette
AGE: 22
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2014
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Rav4
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Moderate front end
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On June 19, 2024, at approximately 1949 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were dispatched to a reported two vehicle crash on Stanton Rd in Danville. Troopers responded to the scene and determined that the at fault operator was impaired by alcohol. David Beer was taken into custody and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing Beer was lodged at the North East Regional Correctional Complex on an outstanding warrant for DUI#3 and other charges. Beer was found to have committed the following offenses as a result of the crash: Criminal DLS, DUI#3, Violation of Conditions (x6), and was found to be a Habitual Offender.
Troopers were assisted on scene by members of the Danville Fire Department and CALEX.
LODGED - LOCATION: NERCC
BAIL: $1,000
MUG SHOT: Y
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Caledonia County Criminal Court
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/20/24 at 1230 hours
