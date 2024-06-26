CORRECTION: St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24A4004747

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

DATE/TIME: June 19, 2024, at 1949 hours

STREET: Stanton Rd

TOWN: Danville

CROSS STREETS: South of Vance Rd

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dirt, dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: David Beer

AGE: 43

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 1999

VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep

VEHICLE MODEL: Wrangler

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate front end

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Christopher Harrod

AGE: 24

SEAT BELT: Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danville, VT

PASSENGER: Renee Audette

AGE: 22

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Rav4

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Moderate front end

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On June 19, 2024, at approximately 1949 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were dispatched to a reported two vehicle crash on Stanton Rd in Danville. Troopers responded to the scene and determined that the at fault operator was impaired by alcohol. David Beer was taken into custody and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing Beer was lodged at the North East Regional Correctional Complex on an outstanding warrant for DUI#3 and other charges. Beer was found to have committed the following offenses as a result of the crash: Criminal DLS, DUI#3, Violation of Conditions (x6), and was found to be a Habitual Offender.

Troopers were assisted on scene by members of the Danville Fire Department and CALEX.

LODGED - LOCATION: NERCC

BAIL: $1,000

MUG SHOT: Y

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Caledonia County Criminal Court

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/20/24 at 1230 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.