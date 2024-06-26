Berlin Barracks/Aggravated Sexual Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A3000505

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Mathew Nadeau

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 06/26/24 at 0930 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 16 North Main Street, Waterbury, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Sexual Assault

ACCUSED: Andrew Fuller

AGE: 72

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 01/24/24 the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations at the Berlin Barracks began an investigation into an alleged sexual assault that occurred at 16 North Main St. in the town of Waterbury. The information gathered during the course of the investigation established probable cause that Andrew Fuller, 72, of Waterbury sexually assaulted a 6-year-old child who was known to him at his residence located at 16 North Main St. in spring 2017.

On 06/26/24 at approximately 0930 hours, Fuller surrendered himself at the Berlin Barracks for processing. He was fingerprinted, photographed and issued a citation to appear at the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Barre on 08/01/24 to answer to the charge of Aggravated Sexual Assault. Fuller was subsequently released.

No additional information is currently available. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Fuller’s arraignment.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/01/24 at 0830 hours

COURT: Criminal Division, Vermont Superior Court, Barre VT

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Det. Sgt. Mathew Nadeau

Vermont State Police

Bureau of Criminal Investigations – Berlin

578 Paine Turnpike North

Berlin, VT 05602

(802)229-9191