Berlin Barracks/Aggravated Sexual Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A3000505
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Mathew Nadeau
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 06/26/24 at 0930 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 16 North Main Street, Waterbury, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Sexual Assault
ACCUSED: Andrew Fuller
AGE: 72
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 01/24/24 the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations at the Berlin Barracks began an investigation into an alleged sexual assault that occurred at 16 North Main St. in the town of Waterbury. The information gathered during the course of the investigation established probable cause that Andrew Fuller, 72, of Waterbury sexually assaulted a 6-year-old child who was known to him at his residence located at 16 North Main St. in spring 2017.
On 06/26/24 at approximately 0930 hours, Fuller surrendered himself at the Berlin Barracks for processing. He was fingerprinted, photographed and issued a citation to appear at the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Barre on 08/01/24 to answer to the charge of Aggravated Sexual Assault. Fuller was subsequently released.
No additional information is currently available. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Fuller’s arraignment.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/01/24 at 0830 hours
COURT: Criminal Division, Vermont Superior Court, Barre VT
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Det. Sgt. Mathew Nadeau
Vermont State Police
Bureau of Criminal Investigations – Berlin
578 Paine Turnpike North
Berlin, VT 05602
(802)229-9191