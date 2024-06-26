MDC buying tree seed from landowners for select species

Body

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) George O. White Tree Nursery in Licking is currently purchasing seed from the public for a variety of species. The nursery conducts seed collections periodically and collected seeds are grown into bare root seedlings. MDC is currently interested in species that produce seed late in the summer and in fall (see list below).

In southwest Missouri, people can bring seed to MDC’s Southwest Regional Office at 2630 N. Mayfair in Springfield from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday through Oct. 31. The nursery will quit accepting seed once the quota is reached for that species, so it would be best to call ahead to be sure there is still a need for the seed that you are wanting to collect.

The nursery reserves the right to stop buying seed once needs are met. The nursery also reserves the right to reject seed that is poor quality, is not mature, or is mixed with refuse such as leaves and twigs. People in southwest Missouri who have questions about tree species or how to check to see if the seed is good can contact MDC Community Forester Justin Holmes at 417-895-6881, ext. 1632 or at Justin.Holmes@mdc.mo.gov. People can also get information from George O. White Nursery Supervisor Mike Fiaoni at Michael.Fiaoni@mdc.mo.gov. Information about managing trees on your property can be found at:

https://mdc.mo.gov/trees-plants/forest-care.

Here is information about the MDC tree seed purchase program currently underway:

The following species are currently being accepted. All prices are per pound of fruit:

Aromatic/fragrant sumac: $7

Serviceberry: $7

Red mulberry: $6

The following species will be accepted beginning July 10:

Black cherry: (Fruit must be ripe, black in color), $6

Wild plum: (Plum must be ripe, which means it must be yellow, red, or orange. No partially green fruit will be accepted.) $1.95

The following species will be accepted beginning July 31:

Elderberry: (Fruit must be ripe, purple to black in color. Sellers should bring fruit only, no clusters.) $4.25

The following species will be accepted beginning Aug. 14:

Witchhazel: (Seed inside pod must be black in color.) $4.50

The following species will be accepted beginning Aug. 28:

Spicebush: $4.25

Hazelnut: (Seed must be mature, light-brown, and easily pulled from husk. No green or partially husks will be accepted. Please be patient and allow the seed to mature on the plant.) $4.75

The following species will be accepted beginning Sept. 11:

Flowering dogwood: $5

Gray dogwood: $5

Roughleaf dogwood: $4.75

Mixed hickory: $0.75

Shellbark hickory: $0.90

Persimmon: (Persimmon fruit must be ripe, which means it must be yellow, red, or orange. No partially green fruit will be accepted.) $0.75

Redbud: (Pods must be brown and have an average of three seeds per pod that are light-brown and filled, not black. Green seed pods will not be accepted.) $4 per pound in pods

Paw paw: (Fruit must be ripe, which means it will be soft. Seed will not be accepted if fruit is too firm.) $1.50

The following species will be accepted beginning Sept. 25:

White oak: $0.95

Chinkapin oak: $2.50

Post oak: $1.50

Butternut: $3

Ohio buckeye (without hulls): $0.95

Red buckeye (without hulls): $0.95

Eastern wahoo: $6.50

The following species will be accepted beginning Oct. 2:

Black oak: $0.85

Shumard oak: $0.95

Northern red oak: $0.95

Bur oak: $1.10

Pin oak: $1.25

Cherrybark oak: $1.85

Nuttall oak: $1.85

Swamp white oak: $1.50

Swamp chestnut oak: $1.50

Overcup oak: $1.50

Willow oak: $1.85

The following species will be accepted beginning Oct. 23: