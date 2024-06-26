VETCOMM CEO SAYS RACIAL DISCRIMINATION LAWSUIT AGAINST THE VA HAS MERIT

Veterans and Advocates are applauding the proceeding of the first-of-its-kind lawsuit alleging racial discrimination by the Department of Veterans Affairs

Black veterans have had their disability claims denied at a much higher rate than white veterans according to a new lawsuit filed by a Black Vietnam veteran who is suing the Department of Veterans Affairs. Conley Monk served in Vietnam but was denied an honorable discharge, which meant no VA benefits. Eventually, the VA reversed the decision.After fighting for his country, Monk is now fighting for other African American veterans who have also been denied with the help of Yale Veterans Legal Services Clinic. The clinic gathered data from a Freedom of Information Act request which it says shows Black veterans were denied at a much higher rate from 2001 to 2020.Kate Monroe, a Marine Corp veteran and the CEO of VetComm.Us which helps veterans with their disability claims says the suit has merit."In our experience, this lawsuit is true," says Monroe. "Our company has spoken to thousands of Black Veterans who say they feel they have been discriminated against by the VA by having their claims denied. We love to think that racism is gone, but there is still some racial bias that we have seen and been told about from our African American community here at VetComm.Us". Recently a federal judge agreed with Monk and Monroe issuing a landmark decision allowing the lawsuit to move forward by denying the government's motion to have the suit dismissed (UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT DISTRICT OF CONNECTICUT case #No. 3:22-cv-1503 (SRU)). Even though the VA has only been keeping records since 2001 Judge Underhill said in his 25-page opinion "The VA should have known as early as the 1970s that Black veterans were at a greater risk of benefits denials than white veterans."Monroe says she hopes this serves as a wake-up call to the VA and encourages other Black veterans or any veterans who have been denied benefits by the government to reach out to her company to help them.'I'm glad this judge allowed the suit to move forward as we need to ensure that no veteran is left behind. We are here to ensure that every single service member, no matter your ideology, race, color, or creed, is served the same way. I was in the Marine Corps and the only color we see is green".Monroe who is 100% rated by the VA founded Vetcomm.Us after she discovered how difficult it was for veterans to get their claims approved by the VA and knew being a solution provider she was equipped to deliver to veterans."I want to help other veterans avoid the struggles I experienced with the VA. I knew that so many veterans were quitting in the process because they didn't have advocates in their favor and they had no skin in the game. We take veterans to the finish line and that feels good to be able to do."

