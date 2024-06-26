HCBA Celebrates Scholarship Winner and Volunteers

Essay contest winner Amber Makino is pictured here with CJ and Third Circuit judges. From left, Judge Jeffrey Ng, Judge Henry Nakamoto, Amber, Judge Jeffrey Hawk, Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald, Nathan Makino, Malia Makino, Judge Peter Kubota, and Judge M. Kanani Laubach

HILO, Hawaiʻi — The Hawaii County Bar Association gathered in Hilo on June 7 to recognize the winner of its annual essay contest and scholarship program.

Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwal announced that Amber Makino, who just graduated from Keaʻau High School, was the winner. Her essay addressed a previous proposal for a temporary ban on short-term vacation rentals to encourage property owners to provide housing for those who lost their homes in the Maui wildfire.

The Chief Justice commended Amber on her critical thinking skills, her ability to write clearly, and for presenting differing perspectives on the issue. Read her essay here.

Amber plans to attend Hawaiʻi Community College to get her Associate in Arts degree in Psychology, then enroll at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa and pursue a career as a marriage and family therapist.

The Chief Justice also thanked and recognized the Hawaii County Bar Association members for their support of the Hale Kaulike courthouse Self-Help Center. Since 2012, they have helped 8,554 clients.

The Chief Justice recognized the attorneys who volunteer their time to help the community at the Hilo courthouse Self-Help Center. From left, Jessica “Jaycee” Uchida, Jennifer Wharton, Karly Aoki, Mirtha Oliveros, Jill Raznov, Julio Saenz (AmeriCorps Member), Chief Justice Recktenwald, Jeremy Butterfield, William Heflin, Jennifer Zelko-Schleuter, and Scott Shishido.