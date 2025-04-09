Statement from Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald on the Commission on Salaries

On behalf of the Judiciary, I express our appreciation to the 2025 Commission on Salaries for its thorough work that resulted in appropriate recommendations.

The Commission performed its constitutional charge over four months, over the course of fourteen public meetings totaling over thirty hours, all under Hawaiʻi’s sunshine laws. In addition to public testimony, the Commission reviewed hundreds of pages of materials and adjusted draft recommendations multiple times in response to comments and circumstances.

Each branch of state government advised the Commission of the challenges it was facing. The Judiciary expressed primary concerns over recruitment and retention. Circuit court judges’ salaries are currently 47th in the nation when adjusted for cost-of-living. Since 2019, applications for judicial office overall are down, applications from women are down, and applications from the private sector are down.

Hawaiʻi must also continue to attract highly qualified individuals in the legislative and executive branches. Hawaiʻi’s legislators work year-round on policy and budgetary matters. They are continually in contact with colleagues at the Capitol, with constituents, with the Judiciary, agencies, and organizations, and with counterparts in other jurisdictions. Our Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and Cabinet members craft and execute state policies that significantly impact our communities, public health, public safety, education, environment, economy, and more.

I thank each of the Commission members for their diligence and hard work.