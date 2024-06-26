Orphan designation: monoclonal antibody against human CD30 covalently linked to the cytotoxin monomethylauristatin E (brentuximab vedotin) Treatment of Hodgkin's lymphoma, 15/01/2009 Withdrawn

During its meeting of 4-5 September 2012, the Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products (COMP) reviewed the designation EU/3/08/596 for Adcetris (brentuximab vedotin1) as an orphan medicinal product for the treatment of Hodgkin lymphoma.

The COMP assessed whether, at the time of marketing authorisation, the medicinal product still met the criteria for orphan designation. The Committee looked at the seriousness and prevalence of the condition, and the existence of other satisfactory methods of treatment. As other satisfactory methods of treatment for patients with this condition are authorised in the European Union (EU), the COMP also looked at the significant benefit of the product over existing treatments. The COMP recommended that the orphan designation of the medicine be maintained2.

The Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products reviewed the orphan designation of Adcetris at the time of change to the terms of the marketing authorisation, and confirmed that the orphan designation should be maintained.

More information is available in the Adcetris : Orphan maintenance assessment report (II-55).

1Previously known as monoclonal antibody against human CD30 covalently linked to the cytotoxin monomethylauristatin E.

2The maintenance of the orphan designation at time of marketing authorisation would, except in specific situations, give an orphan medicinal product 10 years of market exclusivity in the EU. This means that in the 10 years after its authorisation similar products with a comparable therapeutic indication cannot be placed on the market.