Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,778 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,141 in the last 365 days.

Orphan designation: monoclonal antibody against human CD30 covalently linked to the cytotoxin monomethylauristatin E (brentuximab vedotin) Treatment of Hodgkin's lymphoma, 15/01/2009 Withdrawn

During its meeting of 4-5 September 2012, the Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products (COMP) reviewed the designation EU/3/08/596 for Adcetris (brentuximab vedotin1) as an orphan medicinal product for the treatment of Hodgkin lymphoma.

The COMP assessed whether, at the time of marketing authorisation, the medicinal product still met the criteria for orphan designation. The Committee looked at the seriousness and prevalence of the condition, and the existence of other satisfactory methods of treatment. As other satisfactory methods of treatment for patients with this condition are authorised in the European Union (EU), the COMP also looked at the significant benefit of the product over existing treatments. The COMP recommended that the orphan designation of the medicine be maintained2.

The Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products reviewed the orphan designation of Adcetris at the time of change to the terms of the marketing authorisation, and confirmed that the orphan designation should be maintained.

More information is available in the Adcetris : Orphan maintenance assessment report (II-55).

1Previously known as monoclonal antibody against human CD30 covalently linked to the cytotoxin monomethylauristatin E.

2The maintenance of the orphan designation at time of marketing authorisation would, except in specific situations, give an orphan medicinal product 10 years of market exclusivity in the EU. This means that in the 10 years after its authorisation similar products with a comparable therapeutic indication cannot be placed on the market.

You just read:

Orphan designation: monoclonal antibody against human CD30 covalently linked to the cytotoxin monomethylauristatin E (brentuximab vedotin) Treatment of Hodgkin's lymphoma, 15/01/2009 Withdrawn

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more