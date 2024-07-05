San Diego Pride and Options For All Partner to Create the Most Accessible Pride Event in the Country
Accessibility is essential to creating spaces where everyone feels they belong.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Diego Pride and Options For All are excited to announce a transformative partnership aimed at enhancing accessibility and fostering an environment of diversity, equity, and belonging at San Diego Pride events. This collaboration is set to make San Diego Pride the most accessible Pride celebration in the country.
The shared commitment of San Diego Pride and Options For All to inclusivity and accessibility is the foundation of this partnership. Both organizations recognize that true diversity includes individuals of all abilities and are dedicated to ensuring that everyone can fully participate in and enjoy Pride events.
According to the National LGBTQ Task Force, approximately 30% of LGBTQ+ adults identify as having a disability. This significant statistic underscores the necessity for accessible spaces within the LGBTQ+ community. By prioritizing accessibility, San Diego Pride and Options For All aim to create a more inclusive environment for all attendees.
Brian Zotti, President and CEO of Options For All, stated, "Accessibility is essential to creating spaces where everyone feels they belong. Our partnership with San Diego Pride reflects our shared values and commitment to making Pride celebrations inclusive for all, including those with disabilities."
Sarafina Scapicchio, Interim Co-Executive Director of San Diego Pride, added, "San Diego Pride is has been a leader in the LGBTQIA+ community for over a decade in creating accessible spaces that everyone can enjoy. Our collaboration with Options For All will take us to the next level in making sure that San Diego Pride events are accessible to everyone, ensuring that our celebrations truly reflect the diversity of our community."
Key initiatives of the partnership include:
Live Streaming Capabilities: Options For All's film and media team will provide live streaming services to allow individuals unable to physically attend Pride events to participate virtually. This initiative ensures that everyone, regardless of their ability to be present in person, can experience the joy and celebration of Pride.
Financial Contribution: Options For All will make a significant financial contribution to San Diego Pride. These funds will be invested in resources and enhancements to make Pride events more accessible, including accessible seating, mobility aids, and sign language interpreters.
Accessibility Assessment: Options For All will conduct a comprehensive accessibility assessment of Pride events. This evaluation will identify areas for improvement and opportunities to create greater levels of accessibility, ensuring that all aspects of the event are inclusive.
The mutual goal of San Diego Pride and Options For All is to set a new standard for accessibility at Pride events nationwide. By working together, they aim to create a model of inclusivity that other organizations can follow.
For more information about the partnership and the accessibility initiatives at San Diego Pride, please visit San Diego Pride's website and Options For All's website.
About San Diego Pride: San Diego Pride is a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering pride and respect for all lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender communities locally, nationally, and globally. Through numerous programs and events, San Diego Pride promotes equality and social justice while celebrating the vibrant diversity of the LGBTQ+ community.
About Options For All: Options For All is a leading provider of services for adults with disabilities in California. With a mission to create inclusive environments and opportunities, Options For All empowers individuals to live life without limits through various programs and support services. The organization is committed to accessibility, equity, and the belief that everyone deserves to live a fulfilling life.
