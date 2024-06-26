Venous Leg Ulcer Market Growth to Accelerate in Forecast Period (2024-2034), DelveInsight Analyzes

Venous Leg Ulcer Market

DelveInsight’s Venous Leg Ulcer Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

DelveInsight’s “Venous Leg Ulcer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Venous Leg Ulcer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Venous Leg Ulcer market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Venous Leg Ulcer Market Report:

The Venous Leg Ulcer market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In February 2024, MediWound reported favorable findings from a direct comparison of EscharEx and SANTYL in the ChronEx Phase II Randomized Controlled Study. The results showed that EscharEx, a gel containing bromelain, was superior to SANTYL, a collagenase ointment, in terms of wound debridement, promoting granulation tissue, and reducing the time to wound closure in patients with chronic venous leg ulcers (VLU).

According to Probst et al. (2023), venous ulcers are skin lesions that develop in areas affected by venous hypertension. In the United States, the prevalence of venous ulcers ranges from 1% to 3%. Additionally, 10% to 35% of adults in the US suffer from chronic venous insufficiency, and among adults aged 65 years and older, approximately 4% are affected by venous ulcers.

In the United States, women were observed to have a higher incidence of venous leg ulcers (VLU) than men in 2023, and these cases are anticipated to rise in the forecast period.

In the United States, the highest number of age-specific prevalent cases of venous leg ulcers (VLU) were recorded in 2023, with the highest incidence observed in older age groups, followed by other age categories.

Key Venous Leg Ulcer Companies: Xintela AB, Oneness Biotech Co., Ltd, Energenesis Biomedical Co., Ltd., Merakris Therapeutics, SolasCure, RHEACELL GmbH & Co. KG, Reponex Pharmaceuticals A/S, RegeneRx Biopharma, OcuNexus Therapeutics, Inc., Energenesis Biomedical, MediWound Ltd, Ilkos Therapeutic Inc., and others

Key Venous Leg Ulcer Therapies: XSTEM-VLU, ON101 Cream, ENERGI-F703 GEL, Dermacyte®, Aurase Wound Gel, allo-APZ2-CVU, RNX-021, RNX-022, and RNX023, Thymosin Beta 4, Nexagon®, rhGM-CSF + hydrogel, ENERGI-F703 GEL, EscharEx (5% EX-02 formulation), S42909, EscharEx (EX-02 formulation), and others

The Venous Leg Ulcer epidemiology based on gender analyzed that

The Venous Leg Ulcer market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Venous Leg Ulcer pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Venous Leg Ulcer market dynamics.



Venous Leg Ulcer Overview

Leg ulcers known as Venous Leg Ulcers are brought on by issues with blood circulation in the legs. Usually, the body's natural healing mechanism kicks into high gear as soon as a cut or scrape occurs. The wound eventually mends, but without adequate care, ulcers might not.

Venous Leg Ulcer Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Venous Leg Ulcer Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Venous Leg Ulcer market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Venous Leg Ulcer

Prevalent Cases of Venous Leg Ulcer by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Venous Leg Ulcer

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Venous Leg Ulcer

Venous Leg Ulcer Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Venous Leg Ulcer market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Venous Leg Ulcer market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Venous Leg Ulcer Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Venous Leg Ulcer Therapies and Key Companies

Aurase Wound Gel: SolasCure

rhGM-CSF + hydrogel: Reponex Pharmaceuticals A/S

XSTEM-VLU: Xintela AB

ON101 Cream: Oneness Biotech Co., Ltd.

ENERGI-F703 GEL: Energenesis Biomedical Co., Ltd.

Dermacyte®: Merakris Therapeutics



allo-APZ2-CVU: RHEACELL GmbH & Co. KG

RNX-021, RNX-022, and RNX023: Reponex Pharmaceuticals A/S

Thymosin Beta 4: RegeneRx Biopharma

Nexagon®: OcuNexus Therapeutics, Inc.

rhGM-CSF + hydrogel: Reponex Pharma

ENERGI-F703 GEL: Energenesis Biomedical

EscharEx (5% EX-02 formulation): MediWound Ltd

S42909: Ilkos Therapeutic Inc.

EscharEx (EX-02 formulation): MediWound Ltd

Venous Leg Ulcer Market Drivers

Ongoing research is expanding our understanding of Venous Leg Ulcer pathophysiology, leading to improved treatment options.

Strong pipeline containing small molecule, gene and cell therapy, and the ongoing research in the development of novel products and therapies for the management of Venous Leg Ulcer is another key factor contributing to the growth of the Venous Leg Ulcer market

Venous Leg Ulcer Market Opportunities

Recent advances in ongoing clinical trials and developing pipelines of key players hold a huge potential to acquire a good market share.

In the recent years, there has been increased awareness across health care systems. Along with this, several pharmaceutical companies and government bodies are playing an important role in increasing awareness.

Scope of the Venous Leg Ulcer Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Venous Leg Ulcer Therapeutic Assessment: Venous Leg Ulcer current marketed and Venous Leg Ulcer emerging therapies

Venous Leg Ulcer Market Dynamics: Venous Leg Ulcer market drivers and Venous Leg Ulcer market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Venous Leg Ulcer Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Venous Leg Ulcer Market Access and Reimbursement

