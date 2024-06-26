New parking rates at HNL take effect July 1

Main, News Posted on Jun 26, 2024 in Highways News

Incremental rate structure increases will continue through 2027.



HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) reminds travelers that beginning July 1, 2024, the hourly rate for parking for three or more hours at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) will increase and the new maximum daily rate will be $25.

HDOT announced the incremental rate increases to support parking improvements in November 2022. View the initial announcement here. The first rate increase under the long-term parking agreement took effect January 1, 2023.

The fee structure through June 30, 2028, is:

CURRENT Effective July 1, 2024 Effective July 1, 2025 Effective July 1, 2026 July 1, 2027 – June 30, 2028 1<15-min Free Free Free Free Free 16-30 min $1 $1 $1 $1 $1 31-60 min $3 $3 $3 $3 $3 1-2 hours $5 $5 $6 $6 $6 2-3 hours $7 $7 $9 $9 $9 3-4 hours $9 $10 $12 $12 $12 4-5 hours $14 $15 $17 $17 $17 5-6 hours $18 $19 $21 $21 $21 6-7 hours $20 $21 $23 $24 $24 7-8 hours $22 $23 $25 $27 $27 8+ hours $24 $25 $27 $29 $30

The 15-minute grace period and parking rate for the first hour will remain the same, to support use of the parking structures for community members dropping off or picking up passengers at HNL. The free airport cell phone lots will also continue to be available for those picking up passengers.

By pricing overnight and multiple-day parking appropriately, the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation expects the additional benefit of reduced demand for overnight and multiple-day parking.

For more information on parking at HNL, see https://airports.hawaii.gov/hnl/getting-to-from/parking/

