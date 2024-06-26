Venous Thromboembolism Market to Show Remarkable Growth Trends from 2024 to 2034, DelveInsight Reports

Venous Thromboembolism Market Insights

DelveInsight’s Venous Thromboembolism Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

DelveInsight’s “Venous Thromboembolism Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Venous Thromboembolism, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Venous Thromboembolism market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Venous Thromboembolism Market Report:

The Venous Thromboembolism market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In 2023, the highest number of specific cases of VTE were noted for deep-vein thrombosis in the 7MM, and these cases are expected to potentially increase by 2034.

In 2023, the United States had the highest total prevalent cases of VTE, and these cases are projected to increase by 2034.

In 2023, the United States accounted for approximately half of all treated cases, a proportion expected to rise by 2034.

Among the EU4 and the UK, Germany had the highest number of total diagnosed prevalent cases of VTE, while Spain had the lowest number of cases.

In 2023, the highest number of age-specific cases of VTE was observed in the age group of 75 years and older in the United States.

Key Venous Thromboembolism Companies: Bayer, Anthos Therapeutics, Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, and others

Key Venous Thromboembolism Therapies: BAY3018250, Abelacimab, REGN7508, and others

The Venous Thromboembolism market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Venous Thromboembolism pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Venous Thromboembolism market dynamics.

Venous Thromboembolism Overview

Venous thromboembolism (VTE) refers to a condition where blood clots form in the veins, commonly in the deep veins of the legs (deep vein thrombosis, DVT), and can potentially travel to the lungs (pulmonary embolism, PE).

Venous Thromboembolism Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Venous Thromboembolism Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Venous Thromboembolism market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Venous Thromboembolism

Prevalent Cases of Venous Thromboembolism by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Venous Thromboembolism

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Venous Thromboembolism

Venous Thromboembolism Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Venous Thromboembolism market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Venous Thromboembolism market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Venous Thromboembolism Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Venous Thromboembolism Therapies and Key Companies

BAY3018250: Bayer

Abelacimab: Anthos Therapeutics, Inc.

REGN7508: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Venous Thromboembolism Market Strengths

VTE is the third most common cause of vascular mortality worldwide after coronary artery disease and stroke. As per the International Society on Thrombosis and Hemostasis, in Europe, there are 544,000 VTE-related deaths every year, suggesting that an unmet need still exists in this area.

Forecasted rise in VTE cases due to major risk factors like hospitalization, joint replacement, and cancer offers opportunities for drug development, driving market growth.

Venous Thromboembolism Market Opportunities

Up to 10% of people will experience a recurrence during the first year once anticoagulant therapy is stopped, and these patients are associated with poor outcome and high mortality. Currently, we do not have efficacious therapy for this pool.

Current anticoagulation therapy has been associated with bleeding complications and also frequent monitoring. Although DOACs have addressed the unmet need to some extent, there is still an unmet need for patient-friendly, safe, efficacious therapy, which can be used long-term with less impact on bleeding-related complications

Scope of the Venous Thromboembolism Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Venous Thromboembolism Therapeutic Assessment: Venous Thromboembolism current marketed and Venous Thromboembolism emerging therapies

Venous Thromboembolism Market Dynamics: Venous Thromboembolism market drivers and Venous Thromboembolism market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Venous Thromboembolism Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Venous Thromboembolism Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Venous Thromboembolism Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Venous Thromboembolism

3. SWOT analysis of Venous Thromboembolism

4. Venous Thromboembolism Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Venous Thromboembolism Market Overview at a Glance

6. Venous Thromboembolism Disease Background and Overview

7. Venous Thromboembolism Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Venous Thromboembolism

9. Venous Thromboembolism Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Venous Thromboembolism Unmet Needs

11. Venous Thromboembolism Emerging Therapies

12. Venous Thromboembolism Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Venous Thromboembolism Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Venous Thromboembolism Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Venous Thromboembolism Market Drivers

16. Venous Thromboembolism Market Barriers

17. Venous Thromboembolism Appendix

18. Venous Thromboembolism Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

