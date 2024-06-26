Ovarian Cancer Market Expected to Experience Major Growth by 2034, According to DelveInsight

Ovarian Cancer Market Insights

DelveInsight’s Ovarian Cancer Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

NEVADA, LA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Ovarian Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Ovarian Cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Ovarian Cancer market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Ovarian Cancer market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Ovarian Cancer Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Ovarian Cancer Market Report:

The Ovarian Cancer market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

According to DelveInsight’s estimate, the total diagnosed incident cases of ovarian cancer in the 7MM were approximately 57,000 cases in 2023. It is projected that these cases will decrease to about 42,000 by 2034.

According to DelveInsight’s estimates, among the EU4 and the UK, Germany had the highest number of total diagnosed incident cases of ovarian cancer, with approximately 6,400 cases in 2023. This number is expected to decrease to around 4,600 cases by 2034.

In 2023, the total number of treated cases of ovarian cancer in the US included approximately 15,600 for first-line treatment, 10,000 for second-line treatment, 6,900 for third-line treatment, and 4,600 for fourth-line or higher treatments.

In 2023, the total number of age-specific cases of ovarian cancer in the US were approximately 280 for those under 20 years old, 2,300 for ages 20-44, 8,100 for ages 45-64, 7,800 for ages 65-84, and 1,400 for those aged 85 and older. These numbers are expected to decrease during the study period from 2020 to 2034.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) (2022), ovarian cancer is a group of diseases that starts in the ovaries, fallopian tubes, or peritoneum, collectively accounting for only 3% of cancers diagnosed in women.

Key Ovarian Cancer Companies: Mario Negri Institute, Tesaro, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Gradalis, Inc., AGO Research GmbH, Haider Mahdi, AstraZeneca, Jacobio Pharmaceuticals, SpringWorks Therapeutics, Takeda, Suzhou Suncadia Biopharmaceutical, EMD Serono Research, Hoffmann-La Roche, Anhui Provincial Cancer Hospital, Jiangsu Simcere Pharmaceutical, and others

Key Ovarian Cancer Therapies: Olaparib, Niraparib, MORAb-202, Paclitaxel, Vigil, olaparib, Pembrolizumab, Olaparib, JAB-8263, Nirogacestat, TAK-853, SHR-A1921, Tuvusertib (M1774), Ipatasertib, Paclitaxel, BD0801, and others

The Ovarian Cancer market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Ovarian Cancer pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Ovarian Cancer market dynamics.

Ovarian Cancer Overview

Ovarian cancer is a type of cancer that begins in the ovaries, which are part of the female reproductive system. It's the fifth most common cancer among women and is often referred to as the "silent killer" because symptoms may not appear until the disease has progressed to an advanced stage.

Get a Free sample for the Ovarian Cancer Market Forecast, Size & Share Analysis Report:

https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/ovarian-cancer-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=gpr

Ovarian Cancer Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Ovarian Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Ovarian Cancer market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Diagnosed Incident Cases of Ovarian Cancer in the 7MM

Age-specific Cases of Ovarian Cancer in the 7MM

Type-specific Cases of Ovarian Cancer in the 7MM

Stage-specific Cases of Ovarian Cancer in the 7MM

Line-wise Treated Cases of Ovarian Cancer in the 7MM

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Ovarian Cancer epidemiology trends @ Ovarian Cancer Epidemiology Forecast

Ovarian Cancer Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Ovarian Cancer market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Ovarian Cancer market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Ovarian Cancer Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Ovarian Cancer Therapies and Key Companies

Olaparib: Mario Negri Institute

Niraparib: Tesaro, Inc.

MORAb-202: Bristol-Myers Squibb

Paclitaxel: Merck Sharp & Dohme

Vigil: Gradalis, Inc.

olaparib: AGO Research GmbH

Pembrolizumab: Haider Mahdi

Olaparib: AstraZeneca

JAB-8263: Jacobio Pharmaceuticals

Nirogacestat: SpringWorks Therapeutics

TAK-853: Takeda

SHR-A1921: Suzhou Suncadia Biopharmaceutical

Tuvusertib (M1774): EMD Serono Research

Ipatasertib: Hoffmann-La Roche

Paclitaxel: Anhui Provincial Cancer Hospital

BD0801: Jiangsu Simcere Pharmaceutical

Ovarian Cancer Market Strengths

Advocacy bodies like the International Gynecologic Cancer Society (IGCS) and the World Ovarian Cancer Coalition (WOCC) have developed initiatives to raise awareness and educate women about ovarian cancer. These programs disseminate knowledge on risk factors, symptoms, recommended screening, and prevention strategies to help better manage ovarian cancer.

Ovarian Cancer Market Opportunities

Increasing prevalence due to an increase in the aging population and improved patient survival.

Rapid advancement in R&D will cater to the lack of early stage diagnosis; hence, more patient pool will be available for clinical studies and treatment.

Scope of the Ovarian Cancer Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Ovarian Cancer Companies: Mario Negri Institute, Tesaro, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Gradalis, Inc., AGO Research GmbH, Haider Mahdi, AstraZeneca, Jacobio Pharmaceuticals, SpringWorks Therapeutics, Takeda, Suzhou Suncadia Biopharmaceutical, EMD Serono Research, Hoffmann-La Roche, Anhui Provincial Cancer Hospital, Jiangsu Simcere Pharmaceutical, and others

Key Ovarian Cancer Therapies: Olaparib, Niraparib, MORAb-202, Paclitaxel, Vigil, olaparib, Pembrolizumab, Olaparib, JAB-8263, Nirogacestat, TAK-853, SHR-A1921, Tuvusertib (M1774), Ipatasertib, Paclitaxel, BD0801, and others

Ovarian Cancer Therapeutic Assessment: Ovarian Cancer current marketed and Ovarian Cancer emerging therapies

Ovarian Cancer Market Dynamics: Ovarian Cancer market drivers and Ovarian Cancer market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Ovarian Cancer Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Ovarian Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Ovarian Cancer companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Ovarian Cancer Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Ovarian Cancer Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Ovarian Cancer

3. SWOT analysis of Ovarian Cancer

4. Ovarian Cancer Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Ovarian Cancer Market Overview at a Glance

6. Ovarian Cancer Disease Background and Overview

7. Ovarian Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Ovarian Cancer

9. Ovarian Cancer Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Ovarian Cancer Unmet Needs

11. Ovarian Cancer Emerging Therapies

12. Ovarian Cancer Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Ovarian Cancer Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Ovarian Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Ovarian Cancer Market Drivers

16. Ovarian Cancer Market Barriers

17. Ovarian Cancer Appendix

18. Ovarian Cancer Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.