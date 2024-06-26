Public Appointment Opportunity: Appointment Of Chair and Independent Members To NILGOSC

The Department for Communities (DfC) has launched a competition to appoint a new Chair and two Independent Members to the Northern Ireland Local Government Officers’ Superannuation Committee (NILGOSC). The closing date for applications is 12 noon on Monday 22 July 2024.

NILGOSC’s key role is to ensure the effective and efficient governance and administration of a pension scheme for local councils and other similar bodies in Northern Ireland. As the Chair or Member, you will have the opportunity to influence the future and direction of the administration of the Local Government Pension Scheme, as well as involvement in the delivery of a highly effective investment strategy. The Scheme has over 160,000 members, with the NILGOSC fund sitting at approximately £10 billion, which reflects its importance and significance. It is therefore critical that the Chair and those Members appointed bring an independent view, oversight and challenge to the Scheme and Fund.

The Chair also has a critical role in providing strong leadership to the organisation and the Committee. The position presents a range of challenges, but it is a highly rewarding role, and will provide a multitude of new opportunities and experiences.

Anyone with the required knowledge, skills, and experience is encouraged to apply. The Department recognises the importance of a diverse Committee, reflecting the society it serves. Tailored induction training and support for new Members will be provided.

Further information on the competition, including an application pack, can be obtained at Appointment for Chair and Independent members NILGOSC by contacting the Public Appointments Unit.

Section 5 of the Candidate Information Booklet provides further detail if you work in the public sector.

