Liquid Measurement Systems and De Havilland Canada Forge Ahead with Strategic Long-Term Supply Partnership
LMS is proud to announce a strategic long-term supplier partnership with De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited.FAIRFAX, VERMONT, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liquid Measurement Systems, Inc. (LMS) is proud to announce a strategic long-term supplier partnership with De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited. This partnership marks a significant step forward for LMS as they transition from fuel quantity measurement to comprehensive fuel management solutions.
The agreement entrusts LMS with supplying advanced fuel management solutions, including next-generation fuel quantity measurement systems, for De Havilland Canada's DHC-515 FIREFIGHTER™ Aircraft. LMS will also continue supporting the existing CL-215 and CL-415 fleets, ensuring their continued operational excellence.
This partnership is built upon LMS's innovative fuel management solution, specifically designed to enhance the performance of De Havilland Canada's firefighting aircraft. This complex system features:
• Lightweight and durable carbon composite Fuel Probes: The industry's lightest probes, offering superior corrosion resistance and a critical safety feature:
buckling upon impact to minimize fuel compartment breaches.
• Sophisticated Signal Conditioner Units (SCUs): These units work seamlessly with the fuel probes to deliver precise fuel quantity data.
• Aircraft External Refuel Preselect Panel: This integrated panel provides a central hub for refueling operations, allowing crews to view fuel levels, calculate
totals, pre-select desired quantities, and monitor for any fault codes.
This comprehensive fuel management system streamlines refueling processes, improves operational efficiency, and empowers crews with real-time fuel data for informed decision-making.
Scott Fewell, President of LMS, expressed his enthusiasm: "This partnership signifies a major milestone for LMS. We are committed to providing De Havilland and its customers with unparalleled on-time delivery and the highest quality assurance standards."
This strategic alliance underscores both companies' dedication to innovation, safety, and quality. It paves the way for enhanced operational efficiency in aerial firefighting and reinforces their commitment to supporting global firefighting efforts with state-of-the-art technology.
ABOUT DE HAVILLAND AIRCRAFT OF CANADA LIMITED
With more than 5,000 aircraft delivered, De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited (De Havilland Canada) is well established across the globe and our talented team of aviation professionals is dedicated to advancing our near-100-year reputation for excellence in innovation, production, and customer support. Our aircraft operate reliably in some of the world's harshest climates and provide vital connections between rural communities and urban centres – transporting essential cargo and millions of passengers annually. Our aircraft also support a wide variety of special mission operations including aerial firefighting, search and rescue, medical evacuation, reconnaissance, and coastal surveillance. Visit: https://dehavilland.com
Contact:
De Havilland Canada
Communications
communications@dehavilland.com
ABOUT LMS
LMS is a growing company with a big mission: to deliver best-in-industry fuel measurement and management solutions for aerospace and defense applications. The company designs, develops, certifies, manufactures, and supports systems and components that meet technical requirements unique to the customer’s application. Learn more at www.liquidmeasurement.com.
Contact:
Greg Maguire, General Counsel and Director of Business Strategy
gregory.maguire@liquidmeasurement.com
802-309-5624
Lisa Sifuentes
AERPOWER Aviation Marketing
