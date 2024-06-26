Charcot Marie Tooth Disease Market Forecast to Surge in Coming Years, 2024-2034 Analysis by DelveInsight

Charcot Marie Tooth Disease Market

The Charcot Marie Tooth Disease market size was valued approximately USD 58 million in 2023, anticipated to grow during the study period (2020-2034).

NEVADA, LA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Charcot Marie Tooth Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Charcot Marie Tooth Disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Charcot Marie Tooth Disease market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Charcot Marie Tooth Disease Market Report:

The Charcot Marie Tooth Disease market size was valued approximately USD 58 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In 2023, the total prevalent population of Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT) disease in the 7MM was approximately 268 thousand. These cases are anticipated to rise over the study period from 2020 to 2034.

In 2023, the total diagnosed prevalent population of Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT) disease in the 7MM was approximately 190 thousand, with the US having the largest number of cases at around 100 thousand.

In 2023, among the EU4 and the UK, Germany had the highest diagnosed prevalent population of approximately 22 thousand cases, followed by France with around 19 thousand and the United Kingdom with about 18 thousand. Spain had the lowest diagnosed prevalent population at approximately 10 thousand cases.

In the epidemiology model of Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT), various age groups are categorized as 0-18 years, 19-40 years, 41-60 years, and 45+ years. In the US, the highest number of cases, nearly 34 thousand, were observed in the 41-60 year age group in 2023.

In 2023, Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT) affected a higher number of males. Of the total diagnosed prevalent population of CMT in Japan, nearly 6 thousand cases were male, compared to approximately 3 thousand cases in females.

Key Charcot Marie Tooth Disease Companies: Pharnext, DTx Pharma, Augustine therapeutics, Addex Therapeutics, InFlectis BioScience, Chong Kun Dang pharmaceutical, ENCell, HELIXMITH, Pharnext SA, MedDay Pharmaceuticals, and others

Key Charcot Marie Tooth Disease Therapies: PXT3003, DTx-1252, HDAC6i, Research programme: GABAB PAM, IFB-088, CKD-510, EN001, Engensis, PXT3003, MD1003, and others

The Charcot Marie Tooth Disease market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Charcot Marie Tooth Disease pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Charcot Marie Tooth Disease market dynamics.

Charcot Marie Tooth Disease Overview

Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease (CMT) is a group of inherited disorders that affect the peripheral nerves, which are responsible for transmitting signals between the central nervous system (brain and spinal cord) and the muscles and sensory organs.

Charcot Marie Tooth Disease Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Charcot Marie Tooth Disease Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Charcot Marie Tooth Disease market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases of Charcot Marie Tooth Disease in the 7MM

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Charcot Marie Tooth Disease in the 7MM

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Charco Marie Tooth Disease in the 7MM

Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Charcot Marie Tooth Disease in the 7MM

Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Charco Marie Tooth Disease in the 7MM

Charcot Marie Tooth Disease Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Charcot Marie Tooth Disease market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Charcot Marie Tooth Disease market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Charcot Marie Tooth Disease Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Recent Developments In The Charcot Marie Tooth Disease Treatment Landscape:

In January 2023, Néovacs and Pharnext SA have disclosed the signing of a financing deal. This fresh agreement outlines the financial support from Néovacs to Pharnext within the framework of the financing and strategic support arrangement initially declared on December 28, 2022.

In May 2022, Pharnext released fresh findings from the ongoing open-label follow-up extension research of PXT3003 for Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Type 1A (CMT1A), known as the PLEO-CMT-FU trial. This trial continued from the initial double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase III study, the PLEO-CMT trial.

Charcot Marie Tooth Disease Therapies and Key Companies

PXT3003: Pharnext

DTx-1252: DTx Pharma

HDAC6i: Augustine therapeutics

Research programme: GABAB PAM: Addex Therapeutics

IFB-088: InFlectis BioScience

CKD-510: Chong Kun Dang pharmaceutical

EN001: ENCell

Engensis: HELIXMITH

PXT3003: Pharnext SA

MD1003: MedDay Pharmaceuticals

Charcot Marie Tooth Disease Market Strengths

The increasingly prevalent population worldwide is likely to cause a surge in treatment options, and consequently, the market will witness a boost in upcoming years.

The shortfall of approved therapies might provide goodspace for emerging therapies in the market.

Charcot Marie Tooth Disease Market Opportunities

The unavailability of approved treatment options offers a great opportunity for the investment and development of novel therapies.

Medications with better safety and effectiveness, which provide an optimum cure, are the current unmet need of theCMT disease market

Scope of the Charcot Marie Tooth Disease Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Charcot Marie Tooth Disease Companies: Pharnext, DTx Pharma, Augustine therapeutics, Addex Therapeutics, InFlectis BioScience, Chong Kun Dang pharmaceutical, ENCell, HELIXMITH, Pharnext SA, MedDay Pharmaceuticals, and others

Key Charcot Marie Tooth Disease Therapies: PXT3003, DTx-1252, HDAC6i, Research programme: GABAB PAM, IFB-088, CKD-510, EN001, Engensis, PXT3003, MD1003, and others

Charcot Marie Tooth Disease Therapeutic Assessment: Charcot Marie Tooth Disease current marketed and Charcot Marie Tooth Disease emerging therapies

Charcot Marie Tooth Disease Market Dynamics: Charcot Marie Tooth Disease market drivers and Charcot Marie Tooth Disease market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Charcot Marie Tooth Disease Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Charcot Marie Tooth Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Charcot Marie Tooth Disease Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Charcot Marie Tooth Disease

3. SWOT analysis of Charcot Marie Tooth Disease

4. Charcot Marie Tooth Disease Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Charcot Marie Tooth Disease Market Overview at a Glance

6. Charcot Marie Tooth Disease Disease Background and Overview

7. Charcot Marie Tooth Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Charcot Marie Tooth Disease

9. Charcot Marie Tooth Disease Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Charcot Marie Tooth Disease Unmet Needs

11. Charcot Marie Tooth Disease Emerging Therapies

12. Charcot Marie Tooth Disease Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Charcot Marie Tooth Disease Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Charcot Marie Tooth Disease Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Charcot Marie Tooth Disease Market Drivers

16. Charcot Marie Tooth Disease Market Barriers

17. Charcot Marie Tooth Disease Appendix

18. Charcot Marie Tooth Disease Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.