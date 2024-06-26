Ballistic BBQ's Greg Mrvich Shares His Wagyu Burger Recipe in New Exmark Backyard Life Video

Barchan Burger - Hero

Mrvich's recipe was inspired by a mouthwatering burger from the famous Barchen Beer Garden in Omaha, Neb.

Pre-ground beef

The copycat Le Barchen Wagyu burger uses a custom grind of Japanese A5 chuck steak and American Wagyu beef.

Greg Mrvich

Ballistic BBQ's Greg Mrvich

Ballistic BBQ’s Greg Mrvich cooks up his copycat Le Barchen Mac Wagyu burger

This is a beautiful burger. It’s simple but the flavor is very elevated because of the ingredients.”
— Greg Mrvich

BEATRICE, NEB, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With grilling season upon us, and for those who love a great hamburger, it’s prime time. This season don’t just settle for grilling up the same burgers. It’s time to take the burger game up a notch.

With that in mind, Exmark has partnered with Ballistic BBQ’s Greg Mrvich on a new Backyard Life video. It joins Mrvich as he cooks up his copycat Le Barchen Wagyu burger. The recipe was inspired by a mouthwatering burger from the famous Barchen Beer Garden in Omaha, Nebraska.

In addition to the video, the full recipe and cooking instructions are available for free download on the Exmark Backyard Life site.

“This is a beautiful burger,” Mrvich said. “It’s simple but the flavor is very elevated because of the ingredients.”

According to Mrvich, preparing his special Mac sauce is the first step in making the burger. It combines spices with Japanese mayonnaise, pickle relish, mustard, and melted beef Wagyu fat to create a sauce that Mrvich likens to “an elevated Big Mac sauce.”

One place Mrvich’s recipe deviates from the original is in the beef he uses. While the original uses all Wagyu beef, Mrvich uses a custom grind of Japanese A5 chuck steak and American Wagyu. Once the meat has been assembled, Mrvich cuts it into smaller chunks, then grinds it with a coarse chili grind plate. He adds the Japanese A5 alongside the Wagyu, chunk by chunk, to ensure the meats are fully mixed.

Mrvich said the coarse grind of the meat creates the perfect, chunky texture that often isn’t possible with store-bought ground Wagyu, which he claims is often too thin and pasty for his liking.

Next comes grilling the burgers by placing loosely formed meatballs onto a medium-high griddle and flattening them with a spatula into thin patties. Mrvich adds American yellow cheese after flipping the patties, while also adding buns to the flat top, adding a nice toast to the bread.

Once the burger patties are cooked, Mrvich plates the burger starting with a bed of thinly shaved iceberg lettuce on the bottom bun. Next, add the burger patties, pickles, and paper-thin red onion rings. Finally, he spreads Mac sauce on the top bun to finish off the burger.

View the Backyard Life: Greg Mrvich’s Wagyu Smashed Double Cheeseburger Recipe video and get links to valuable resources for finding the right plants for any location, on the Exmark Backyard Life site. There, you can also find a wealth of other Exmark Original Series video content, including Done-In-a-Weekend Projects, Backyard Smart, Dream Yards, and Prime Cuts, as well as a wealth of backyard living-related content from Exmark-affiliated influencers.

About Backyard Life
With a focus on giving home and acreage owners tips and know-how to make the most of their outdoor experience and live more life outdoors, Backyard Life is a unique one-of-a-kind multimedia destination. Content focuses on lawn-and-garden, outdoor cooking and living, and rural lifestyles. Learn more at Exmark.com/Backyard.

Matt Gersib
Exmark
+1 402-314-2150
email us here
Wagyu Smashed Double Cheeseburger Recipe

Company/Organization
Exmark
415 Industrial Row
Beatrice, Nebraska, 68310
United States
+1 402-223-6300
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Exmark Manufacturing was incorporated in May 1982 as an independent manufacturer of professional turf care equipment. Today, it is the leading manufacturer of commercial mowers and equipment for the landscape professional. In addition to designing, building, and marketing quality turf care equipment, Exmark’s goal is total customer satisfaction. All Exmark products are designed to help customers increase productivity while delivering unmatched quality. Products are sold to distributors and dealers who share the company’s commitment to customer service and quality products. Learn more at Exmark.com.

Exmark.com

