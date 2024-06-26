Helicobacter pylori Infection Market Poised for Significant Growth from 2024 to 2034, Reports DelveInsight

Helicobacter pylori Infection Market

The Helicobacter pylori Infection market size was valued approximately USD 3,489 million in 2022, forecasted to grow during the study period (2020-2034).

NEVADA, LA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ --

DelveInsight’s “Helicobacter pylori Infection Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Helicobacter pylori Infection, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Helicobacter pylori Infection market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Helicobacter pylori Infection market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Helicobacter pylori Infection Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Helicobacter pylori Infection Market Report:

The Helicobacter pylori Infection market size was valued approximately USD 3,489 million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

The market size for H. pylori infection in the US was about USD 1,579 million in 2022, and it is anticipated to grow by 2034.

In 2022, France had the largest market size among the EU4 and the UK, with approximately USD 294 million, followed by Germany.

In 2022, the market size for H. pylori infection in Japan was valued at around USD 640 million. It is expected to decrease during the forecast period due to the availability of already approved therapies.

DelveInsight estimates that in 2022, there were about 322,760,143 diagnosed prevalent cases of H. pylori infection in the 7MM. These numbers are expected to rise during the forecast period from 2023 to 2034.

In 2022, the US accounted for nearly 37% of the total diagnosed prevalent cases of H. pylori infection among the 7MM, making it the highest, with Japan following behind.

In 2022, Japan had an estimated 64,169,348 diagnosed prevalent cases of H. pylori infection. This number is expected to decrease over the study period from 2020 to 2034.

In 2022, France had the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of H. pylori infection among the EU4 and the UK, with approximately 32,035,114 cases. In contrast, the UK had the lowest number, with nearly 24,045,610 diagnosed cases.

DelveInsight’s epidemiology model for H. pylori infection estimates a male predominance in the 7MM, with around 62,858,703 male cases and 57,235,033 female cases in the US in 2022. These numbers are projected to change during the forecast period from 2023 to 2034.

Key Helicobacter pylori Infection Companies: Nexbiome therapeutics, Cinclus Pharma, Elpen Pharmaceutical, TenNor Therapeutics, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, HK inno.N Corporation, Deva Holding A.S., Meridian Bioscience, Inc., Takeda, RedHill Biopharma, Janssen Cilag Pharmaceutica, Takeda, Il-Yang Pharm, Forest Laboratories, and others

Key Helicobacter pylori Infection Therapies: BGA-1901, Linaprazan glurate, Esomeprazole, TNP-2198, Vonoprazan, Tegoprazan, Levofloxacin, Lansoprazole (Lanton), Vonoprazan, RHB-105, rabeprazole sodium, TAK-438, Ilaprazole + Amoxicillin, Omeprazole, amoxicillin, clarithromycin, and others

The Helicobacter pylori Infection epidemiology based on gender analyzed that there is a higher male preponderance in the prevalence of H. pylori infection

The Helicobacter pylori Infection market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Helicobacter pylori Infection pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Helicobacter pylori Infection market dynamics.

Helicobacter pylori Infection Overview

Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infection is a condition in which the stomach is infected with the bacterium Helicobacter pylori. This bacterium is a common cause of stomach ulcers and can also lead to other gastrointestinal issues.

Get a Free sample for the Helicobacter pylori Infection Market Report:

https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/helicobacter-pylori-infections-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=gpr

Helicobacter pylori Infection Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Helicobacter pylori Infection Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Helicobacter pylori Infection market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of H. pyloriGender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent

Cases of H. pylori infection in the 7MM infection in the 7MM

Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of H. pylori infection in the 7MM

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Helicobacter pylori Infection epidemiology trends @ Helicobacter pylori Infection Epidemiology Forecast

Helicobacter pylori Infection Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Helicobacter pylori Infection market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Helicobacter pylori Infection market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Helicobacter pylori Infection Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Helicobacter pylori Infection Therapies and Key Companies

BGA-1901: Nexbiome therapeutics

Linaprazan glurate: Cinclus Pharma

Esomeprazole: Elpen Pharmaceutical

TNP-2198: TenNor Therapeutics

Vonoprazan: Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Tegoprazan: HK inno.N Corporation

Levofloxacin: Deva Holding A.S.

Lansoprazole (Lanton): Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

Vonoprazan: Takeda

RHB-105: RedHill Biopharma

rabeprazole sodium: Janssen Cilag Pharmaceutica

TAK-438: Takeda

Ilaprazole + Amoxicillin: Il-Yang Pharm

Omeprazole, amoxicillin, clarithromycin: Forest Laboratories

Helicobacter pylori Infection Market Strengths

High prevalence of H. pylori and increasing awareness about the infections among people will help drive the H. pylori market.

Several regimens such as bismuth, sequential therapy, concomitant therapy, and others have become available which will help improve the treatment and overcome the limitations of first-line Clarithromycin-based triple therapy

Helicobacter pylori Infection Market Opportunities

Development of novel therapeutic approaches considering the increasing resistance rates despite the use of combined broad-spectrum antibiotics, bismuth, and acid inhibitors.

To adapt clinical trials with a focus on achieving high cure rates to ensure antimicrobial stewardship

Scope of the Helicobacter pylori Infection Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Helicobacter pylori Infection Companies: Nexbiome therapeutics, Cinclus Pharma, Elpen Pharmaceutical, TenNor Therapeutics, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, HK inno.N Corporation, Deva Holding A.S., Meridian Bioscience, Inc., Takeda, RedHill Biopharma, Janssen Cilag Pharmaceutica, Takeda, Il-Yang Pharm, Forest Laboratories, and others

Key Helicobacter pylori Infection Therapies: BGA-1901, Linaprazan glurate, Esomeprazole, TNP-2198, Vonoprazan, Tegoprazan, Levofloxacin, Lansoprazole (Lanton), Vonoprazan, RHB-105, rabeprazole sodium, TAK-438, Ilaprazole + Amoxicillin, Omeprazole, amoxicillin, clarithromycin, and others

Helicobacter pylori Infection Therapeutic Assessment: Helicobacter pylori Infection current marketed and Helicobacter pylori Infection emerging therapies

Helicobacter pylori Infection Market Dynamics: Helicobacter pylori Infection market drivers and Helicobacter pylori Infection market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Helicobacter pylori Infection Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Helicobacter pylori Infection Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Helicobacter pylori Infection companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Helicobacter pylori Infection Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Helicobacter pylori Infection Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Helicobacter pylori Infection

3. SWOT analysis of Helicobacter pylori Infection

4. Helicobacter pylori Infection Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Helicobacter pylori Infection Market Overview at a Glance

6. Helicobacter pylori Infection Disease Background and Overview

7. Helicobacter pylori Infection Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Helicobacter pylori Infection

9. Helicobacter pylori Infection Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Helicobacter pylori Infection Unmet Needs

11. Helicobacter pylori Infection Emerging Therapies

12. Helicobacter pylori Infection Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Helicobacter pylori Infection Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Helicobacter pylori Infection Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Helicobacter pylori Infection Market Drivers

16. Helicobacter pylori Infection Market Barriers

17. Helicobacter pylori Infection Appendix

18. Helicobacter pylori Infection Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.