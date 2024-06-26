Ferrari Trento is the Toast of Team Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Representing Italy at the 37th America's Cup
Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli will take part in the 37th America's Cup, starting at the end of August in Barcelona.
We are honoured to once again accompany the magnificent adventure of Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli with Ferrari Trentodoc sparkling wines and other Gruppo Lunelli creations”TRENTO, ITALY, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A bottle of Ferrari Maximum Blanc de Blancs christened the new AC75 foiling, with which Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli will take part in the 37th America's Cup, starting at the end of August in Barcelona.
— Matteo Lunelli, CEO of Gruppo Lunelli
Ferrari Trento thus renews its collaboration with Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli, which began at the exciting last edition in Auckland, and will accompany all the convivial moments of the team as Official Supplier. In addition to the Trentodoc sparkling wine, the team will be able to appreciate other labels of Gruppo Lunelli: from the Trentino, Tuscan and Umbrian wines of Tenute Lunelli to Surgiva mineral water, and finally to the soft drinks of Tassoni, with its famous cedrata.
Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli's AC75 represents the ultimate in technological innovation applied to sailing, the result of a synergy between the best companies in the sector. Great teamwork is at the heart of this extraordinary boat, which promises to give an exceptional performance.
Max Sirena, Team Director and Skipper of Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli commented, "Ferrari Trento is a historic brand that has celebrated Italy's unforgettable moments and great successes since 1902. We are therefore very pleased to have Italy's most awarded Metodo Classico sparkling wine once again at our side for the 37th America's Cup."
Matteo Lunelli, CEO of Gruppo Lunelli commented: "We are honoured to once again accompany the magnificent adventure of Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli with Ferrari Trentodoc sparkling wines and other Gruppo Lunelli creations, examples of the excellence of our country, which has given and will continue to evoke great emotions among all Italians and others."
Italianness, ingenuity and competence, combined with personality and the desire to give one's all, are in fact the values that unite Team Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli and Ferrari Trento. The Trento-based company not only represents the Italian toast par excellence but has in its DNA the vision and spirit of innovation that underpin every great challenge. Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli is preparing to represent Italy at the 37th America's Cup in Barcelona with a great boat and, above all, an extraordinary team.
About Ferrari Trento:
Founded in 1902 in Trento by Giulio Ferrari and since 1952 run by the Lunelli family, Ferrari is Italy’s leading luxury sparkling wine and a symbol of the Italian Art of Living. All Ferrari labels are Trentodoc; bottle-fermented sparkling wines produced with Chardonnay and Pinot Noir grapes cultivated with passion and respect following the principles of sustainable mountain viticulture in northern Italy’s Trentino.
Ferrari Trento has been named “Sparkling Wine Producer of the Year” six times by The Champagne and Sparkling Wine World Championships, the most important competition in the world dedicated only to bubbles. Ferrari is the toast of Italy par excellence and accompanies the most important moments in culture, sport and entertainment. The official toast of Formula 1®, Ferrari Trento can be seen on the Grand Prix podium.
Erica Nonni
Nonni Strategic Marketing LLC
+1 908-455-0755
email us here