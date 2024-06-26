Expanding Horizons: T Hakanson's 'What Is Truth?' to Reach New Audiences with Audiobook,Website and BookBub Availability
Discover new platforms for engagement and innovative ways to explore T Hakanson's masterpiece, “What Is Truth?”
T Hakanson's transformative book, “What Is Truth?”, is set to expand its reach with several exciting upcoming projects.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- T Hakanson's transformative book, “What Is Truth?”, is set to expand its reach with several exciting upcoming projects. This powerful work, which addresses the challenges faced by Christians in a skeptical world, will soon be available on multiple new platforms, allowing for greater accessibility and engagement.
— Explora Books
One of the major upcoming releases is the availability of “What Is Truth?” on BookBub. This platform will make the book more accessible to a broader audience, providing spiritual and intellectual nourishment to those seeking answers in a confusing world. The BookBub release is anticipated to attract readers who are eager to explore the convergence of faith, logic, and scientific principles as presented by Hakanson.
In addition to the BookBub release, an audiobook version of “What Is Truth?” is currently in production. This format will cater to readers who prefer to consume content on the go, making it easier for them to engage with Hakanson's powerful message. The audiobook promises to bring the book's insights to life with an interesting narration that deeply resonates with listeners.
To further enhance reader engagement, Hakanson is launching a new website dedicated to his works and upcoming projects. This website will serve as a hub for insightful articles, updates on future releases, and a platform for readers to connect with Hakanson directly. The initiative aims to build a community of individuals committed to exploring and embracing the truth of God.
Additionally, readers and potential audiences can now view the cinematic book trailer for “What Is Truth?” on Explora Books’ social media channels: Youtube, Facebook, Instagram, and Vimeo. This visually engaging trailer offers a glimpse into the deep themes of the book and sets the stage for the enlightening journey it promises. The trailer is designed to captivate viewers and provide a visual representation of the book's core messages.
Stay tuned for the BookBub release, the upcoming audiobook, and the launch of the new website, all of which will make What Is Truth? more accessible and engaging than ever before.
T Hakanson's “What Is Truth?” is available for purchase on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other leading digital book stores worldwide.
About Explora Books:
Explora Books is a publishing and marketing firm located in the bustling City of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. We seek to explore literary potentials from the global self-publishing landscape and provide wider creative avenues to amplify their masterpieces for the world. We redefine creativity and innovation. We set new industry standards.
Diosdado Aba, Jr.
Explora Books Ltd
+1 236-259-4886
spratt@explorabooks.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
BOOK TRAILER: What Is Truth? by T Hakanson