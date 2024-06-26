NBAA Honors Retiring FAA Director Lirio Liu With Silk Scarf Award

June 26, 2024

NBAA presented Lirio Liu, executive director of the FAA’s Aircraft Certification Service, with its prestigious Silk Scarf Award for her longtime dedication to public service as she prepares to retire from the agency.

“Lirio has served in a number of critical roles throughout her time with the agency, and in her most recent position as AIR-1, she oversees more than 1,400 staff, 35 field offices and two international offices,” said NBAA Chief Operating Officer Chris Rocheleau. “She is responsible for type, production, airworthiness certification, and the continued airworthiness of all commercial and general aviation aircraft. Her leadership has resulted in multiple developments relating to eVTOL certification such as Joby and Archer, and more traditional business aircraft like Gulstream and Cessna.

“We have greatly appreciated Lirio’s leadership, partnership and dedication,” he added.

Prior to being named AIR’s executive director, Liu was executive director for the Office for International Affairs, where she provided executive leadership and guidance in the development of international policy across the various disciplines of the FAA and was responsible for the FAA’s international offices in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

She has also served as the executive director for Operational Safety in the Commercial Space Transportation Office.

Liu has also served in a variety of executive leadership roles within the Office of Aviation Safety and provided horizontal integration across the FAA lines of business when working as the deputy regional administrator for the Western-Pacific Region. Lirio also served as the FAA senior representative located in Paris, where she represented the FAA for 18 countries in Western Europe and North Africa on overarching policy issues.

Liu began her FAA career in the Los Angeles Aircraft Certification Office as a structural engineer working on type certification and supplemental type certification programs for rotorcraft, large transport, and small airplanes. She then worked as manager of the Seattle Aircraft Certification Office.

About the Silk Scarf Award

In an effort to honor outstanding business aviation community members and inspire future aviators, the NBAA Silk Scarf Award is given to individuals for special contributions to the business aviation community during their careers.

