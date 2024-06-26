Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,801 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,141 in the last 365 days.

NBAA Honors Retiring FAA Director Lirio Liu With Silk Scarf Award

June 26, 2024

NBAA presented Lirio Liu, executive director of the FAA’s Aircraft Certification Service, with its prestigious Silk Scarf Award for her longtime dedication to public service as she prepares to retire from the agency.

“Lirio has served in a number of critical roles throughout her time with the agency, and in her most recent position as AIR-1, she oversees more than 1,400 staff, 35 field offices and two international offices,” said NBAA Chief Operating Officer Chris Rocheleau. “She is responsible for type, production, airworthiness certification, and the continued airworthiness of all commercial and general aviation aircraft. Her leadership has resulted in multiple developments relating to eVTOL certification such as Joby and Archer, and more traditional business aircraft like Gulstream and Cessna.

“We have greatly appreciated Lirio’s leadership, partnership and dedication,” he added.

Prior to being named AIR’s executive director, Liu was executive director for the Office for International Affairs, where she provided executive leadership and guidance in the development of international policy across the various disciplines of the FAA and was responsible for the FAA’s international offices in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

She has also served as the executive director for Operational Safety in the Commercial Space Transportation Office.

Liu has also served in a variety of executive leadership roles within the Office of Aviation Safety and provided horizontal integration across the FAA lines of business when working as the deputy regional administrator for the Western-Pacific Region. Lirio also served as the FAA senior representative located in Paris, where she represented the FAA for 18 countries in Western Europe and North Africa on overarching policy issues.

Liu began her FAA career in the Los Angeles Aircraft Certification Office as a structural engineer working on type certification and supplemental type certification programs for rotorcraft, large transport, and small airplanes. She then worked as manager of the Seattle Aircraft Certification Office.

About the Silk Scarf Award

In an effort to honor outstanding business aviation community members and inspire future aviators, the NBAA Silk Scarf Award is given to individuals for special contributions to the business aviation community during their careers.

Learn more and view past Silk Scarf Award winners.

You just read:

NBAA Honors Retiring FAA Director Lirio Liu With Silk Scarf Award

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more