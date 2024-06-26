Helicobacter Pylori Infections Drugs Market 2034: FDA Approvals, Clinical Trials, Prevalence, Companies by DelveInsight

Helicobacter Pylori Infections Market Forecast

Helicobacter Pylori Infections companies are Servatus Biopharmaceuticals, Takeda, Crestone, EpiVax, Iguana Biotechnology, ImevaX, ImmunoBiology, Luoxin, more

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's "Helicobacter Pylori Infections Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034" report delivers an in-depth understanding of Helicobacter Pylori Infections, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Helicobacter Pylori Infections market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan.

The Helicobacter Pylori Infections market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, the market share of the individual therapies, and the current and forecasted Helicobacter Pylori Infections market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Helicobacter Pylori Infections treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the Helicobacter Pylori Infections market.

Some facts of the Helicobacter Pylori Infections Market Report are:

• According to DelveInsight, Helicobacter Pylori Infections market size is expected to grow at a decent CAGR by 2034.

• Leading Helicobacter Pylori Infections companies working in the market are Servatus Biopharmaceuticals, Cinclus Pharma Holding AB, Crestone, EpiVax, Iguana Biotechnology, ImevaX GmbH, ImmunoBiology, Luoxin Pharmaceuticals, Nexbiome Therapeutics, Recce Pharmaceuticals, RedHill Biopharma Ltd, SCG Cell Therapy Pte Ltd, Shanghai High-Tech Bioengineering Co Ltd, Takeda Pharmaceutical, TenNor Therapeutics, Trio Medicines, Xiamen Encheng Pharmaceutical Co Ltd and others.

• Key Helicobacter Pylori Infections Therapies expected to launch in the market are Rifasutenizole (TNP-2198), SVT1C4610, Vonoprazan, SQ 109, Tegoprazan, IMX 101, CRS3123, and many others.

• In September 2022, the US FDA granted linaprazan glurate a QIDP for the treatment of H. pylori infection.

• Currently a Phase III clinical trial is being conducted in China for the treatment of H. pylori infection to explore screening-eradication strategy on large scale so as to prevent gastric cancer in populations with relatively high incidence of gastric cancer. The drug has received IND approval and Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP designation) from the US FDA.

• In 2022, the US FDA approved Phathom Pharmaceuticals, P-CAB combination, VOQUEZNA. as triple and dual pak. It contains vonoprazan, a PCAB, with amoxicillin, a penicillin class antibacterial with a broad spectrum of bactericidal activity against many gram-positive and gram-negative microorganisms, and clarithromycin, a semi-synthetic macrolide antimicrobial for oral use, while, the DUAL PAK contains vonoprazan and amoxicillin only.

Helicobacter Pylori Infections Overview

Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) is a type of bacteria that infects the stomach lining, causing various gastrointestinal disorders. It is one of the most common bacterial infections worldwide, with an estimated two-thirds of the global population infected. H. pylori is primarily transmitted through contaminated food, water, or direct contact with saliva or feces of infected individuals. While many infected individuals remain asymptomatic, H. pylori infection can lead to various gastrointestinal conditions, including gastritis (inflammation of the stomach lining), peptic ulcers (sores in the lining of the stomach or small intestine), and even stomach cancer in some cases. Symptoms of H. pylori infection may include abdominal pain, bloating, nausea, vomiting, and loss of appetite. Diagnosis typically involves a combination of tests, such as breath tests, stool tests, blood tests, and endoscopic examinations. Treatment for H. pylori infection usually involves a combination of antibiotics and acid-suppressing medications to eradicate the bacteria and alleviate symptoms. Early detection and treatment of H. pylori infection are essential to prevent complications and reduce the risk of developing more serious gastrointestinal diseases.

Helicobacter Pylori Infections Market

The Helicobacter Pylori Infections market outlook of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historical, current, and forecasted Helicobacter Pylori Infections market trends by analyzing the impact of current Helicobacter Pylori Infections therapies on the market and unmet needs, and drivers, barriers, and demand for better technology.

This segment gives a thorough detail of the Helicobacter Pylori Infections market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated Helicobacter Pylori Infections market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.

According to DelveInsight, the Helicobacter Pylori Infections market in 7MM is expected to witness a major change in the study period 2020-2034.

Helicobacter Pylori Infections Epidemiology

The Helicobacter Pylori Infections epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Helicobacter Pylori Infections patient pool and forecasted trends for seven individual major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the Helicobacter Pylori Infections market report also provides the diagnosed patient pool, trends, and assumptions.

Helicobacter Pylori Infections Drugs Uptake

This section focuses on the uptake rate of the potential Helicobacter Pylori Infections drugs recently launched in the Helicobacter Pylori Infections market or expected to be launched in 2020-2034. The analysis covers the Helicobacter Pylori Infections market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Helicobacter Pylori Infections Drugs Uptake helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs based on Helicobacter Pylori Infections market share and size, which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

Helicobacter Pylori Infections Pipeline Development Activities

The Helicobacter Pylori Infections report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase II, and Phase III stages. It also analyses Helicobacter Pylori Infections key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.

Helicobacter Pylori Infections Therapeutics Assessment

Major key companies are working proactively in the Helicobacter Pylori Infections Therapeutics market to develop novel therapies which will drive the Helicobacter Pylori Infections treatment markets in the upcoming years are Servatus Biopharmaceuticals, Cinclus Pharma Holding AB, Crestone, EpiVax, Iguana Biotechnology, ImevaX GmbH, ImmunoBiology, Luoxin Pharmaceuticals, Nexbiome Therapeutics, Recce Pharmaceuticals, RedHill Biopharma Ltd, SCG Cell Therapy Pte Ltd, Shanghai High-Tech Bioengineering Co Ltd, Takeda Pharmaceutical, TenNor Therapeutics, Trio Medicines, Xiamen Encheng Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, and others.

Helicobacter Pylori Infections Report Key Insights

1. Helicobacter Pylori Infections Patient Population

2. Helicobacter Pylori Infections Market Size and Trends

3. Key Cross Competition in the Helicobacter Pylori Infections Market

4. Helicobacter Pylori Infections Market Dynamics (Key Drivers and Barriers)

5. Helicobacter Pylori Infections Market Opportunities

6. Helicobacter Pylori Infections Therapeutic Approaches

7. Helicobacter Pylori Infections Pipeline Analysis

8. Helicobacter Pylori Infections Current Treatment Practices/Algorithm

9. Impact of Emerging Therapies on the Helicobacter Pylori Infections Market

