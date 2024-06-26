FS-Elliott Announces Comairco as Newest Channel Partner
FS-Elliott and Comairco's new partnership will bring centrifugal compressors to Canada!EXPORT, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FS-Elliott is proud to announce Comairco Equipment Ltd as its new authorized Channel Partner in Canada, serving Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador, New Brunswick, and Prince Edward Island. The new partnership brings together two industry leaders to deliver energy-efficient and reliable centrifugal compressors to customers across Canada.
Comairco has over 50 years of experience ensuring reliable compressed air systems. They offer 24/7 on-site repair and emergency service, working on all makes and models of air compressors with access to both electric and diesel rental compressors. Comairco focuses on environmental and economic issues, specializing in designing compressed air systems that have the best power and energy savings.
As part of the partnership, Comairco will offer a range of services to support even more compressed air needs, including:
- New system consultation
- Centrifugal compressor repairs and overhauls
- Control system upgrades
- Oil-free rental equipment
- Engineering staff experienced on centrifugal compressors selection and optimization
- Comairco designed and built outdoor “AWA – All Weather Air” compressor rooms
- Local, OEM centrifugal parts
- Preventative maintenance programs
- Factory-trained service technicians
“We are thrilled to welcome Comairco as the newest channel partner. Their company mission and proven history align with our strategic goal,” says Mark McCarthy, Industrial and Channel Sales Director at FS-Elliott. “We are confident in this partnership will continue providing enhanced support to our valued customers.”
About FS-Elliott Co., LLC
FS-Elliott is a global leader in the engineering and manufacturing of oil-free, centrifugal compressors, with operations in over 90 countries. For 60 years, FS-Elliott has combined commitment to quality with advanced technology so our customers can increase their productivity and lower system operating costs. For more information, please visit fs-elliott.com.
Traci Lee
FS-Elliott
Traci.Lee@fscurtis.com