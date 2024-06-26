Improving Bronx Commuters' Experience

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the start of a $517.5 million project to replace two bridges along the Bronx River Parkway between East Tremont Avenue and Bronx Park in the Bronx, improving resiliency and enhancing safety along a vital travel artery that serves tens of thousands of commuters each day. The project, which contains more than $200 million in funding provided by the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, will also create smoother traffic flow by providing a dedicated southbound exit ramp from the parkway to East 177th Street. Additionally, a new shared-use path will be constructed that includes a connection to the scenic Bronx River Greenway for pedestrians and cyclists.

“Modernizing our infrastructure to meet the demands of the 21st century means creating a transportation network that strengthens the connections between communities and provides opportunity for all users, including pedestrians and cyclists,” Governor Hochul said. “With the great support of the Biden-Harris Administration and the New York Congressional Delegation, these much-needed enhancements will help ensure that this vital commuter route is ready for the severe weather caused by climate change and will make it easier for pedestrians and cyclists to see and explore all that the Bronx has to offer.”

The project will replace the bridge that carries Bronx River Parkway over East Tremont Avenue and bridge over East 180th Street, Morris Park Avenue and an adjacent New York City Transit yard, both of which were built in 1951 and are nearing the end of their service lives. They will be replaced with modern structures featuring redundant steel girders, stainless-steel reinforced concrete decks, concrete piers, fewer bridge joints and other features intended to reduce their long-term maintenance costs and harden their resistance to the impacts of climate change and severe weather.

New stormwater drainage facilities will be added and curbs, ramps and sidewalks within the project limits will be updated to ensure compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Additionally, the roadway along Morris Park Avenue from East 180th Street to Melville Street will be resurfaced. Pavement resurfacing will also take place on sections of the Bronx River Parkway directly adjacent to and between the bridges being replaced.

Large concrete surfaces within the project limits will feature architectural design elements to match those already present in the surrounding area and the new exit ramp will be constructed from the southbound Bronx River Parkway to East 177th Street, crossing Morris Park Avenue, East 180th Street, and East Tremont Avenue.

The new, 12-foot-wide, shared-use path will be constructed to the east of the parkway’s northbound lanes and will help tie together residential neighborhoods in the area. It will begin near the intersection of Bronx River and Noble Avenues and connect to the existing Bronx River Greenway (BRG) in Bronx Park, near the New York Police Department (NYPD) Highway Patrol Building.

Construction of the new bridges will be conducted in stages and all travel lanes on the Bronx River Parkway will be maintained throughout the project. Except for several key overnight periods, access to existing ramps and city streets will also be maintained throughout construction. Interruptions to nearby rail traffic during demolition and construction will also be minimized thanks to extensive coordination between the State Department of Transportation and New York City Transit. The project is slated for completion in the spring of 2028.

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “This project is part of New York State's ongoing commitment to restore its aging infrastructure, creating a more resilient transportation network that connects communities, promotes growth, enhances public safety and provides access to all users of the system. These new bridges, exit ramp and shared-use path along the Bronx River Parkway will improve and enhance travel for all users - especially bike and pedestrian users - along one of the Metropolitan Region’s busiest highways.”

State Senator Gustavo Rivera said, “I'm pleased that my district is receiving infrastructure upgrades that incorporate pedestrian and cyclists' transit needs and improved access to Bronx River Park. Thank you to Governor Hochul for the investment in the Bronx."

Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson said, “Maintaining and renovating our borough’s bridges and throughways are essential to ensuring our residents can travel safely to their destinations. The two new Bronx River Bridges will improve traffic flow and reduce congestion, and the new shared-use path will provide opportunities for nature enthusiasts to enjoy the beauty of our Bronx River Greenway. I want to thank Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Department of Transportation for their work on this project and investment in our borough's infrastructure.”

Council Member Kristy Marmorato said, “I am thrilled with the significant investments into the district's infrastructure, made possible by this project. These enhancements promise to bring positive changes and improvements to our community by modernizing vital travel routes, improving resiliency, and enhancing safety - we hope to see smoother traffic flow and better connectivity for all commuters. This project not only addresses immediate infrastructure needs but also lays the groundwork for a more sustainable and accessible future for our district.

