Vietnam Airlines launches Hanoi - Chengdu air service

VIETNAM, June 26 -

HÀ NỘI — National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines on June 25 launched a direct air route linking Hà Nội with China’s Chengdu city, with a frequency of four flights a week, on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

The first flight, coded VN 552, departed Nội Bài International Airport at 11pm on June 25 (Hanoi time) and landed at Tianfu International Airport of Chengdu at 2:05am on June 26 (Chengdu time).

Meanwhile, the flight back, coded VN 553, took off at 3:05am (Chengdu time) and arrived in Hà Nội at 4:20am (Hanoi time) on June 26.

This route is an important part of Vietnam Airlines' strategy to expand its international flight network, making it easier for tourists to travel between Việt Nam and China.

On this occasion, Vietnam Airlines is offering a promotional programme with attractive round-trip ticket prices from only VNĐ5.635 million (US$221.2), applicable to flights from Hà Nội to Chengdu.

The programme applies to tickets purchased between now and July 31, 2024, for journeys departing from June 25 to July 31 this year. Tickets are available on the website, mobile application, ticket offices, and official agents of the carrier. VNS