Over 200 Enterprises Participate in ENTECH HANOI 2024

HÀ NỘI — The International Exhibition on Energy and Environmental Technology Hanoi 2024 (ENTECH HANOI 2024) officially opened in the morning of June 26.

The event, directed by the Hà Nội People's Committee and organised by the Hà Nội Department of Industry and Trade in coordination with Busan City, South Korea and other related units, showcases over 200 enterprises from Việt Nam, South Korea, India, China and Singapore. More than 250 booths feature the latest energy-saving technologies.

Key activities at the exhibition include the Vietnam Energy Transition Forum 2024, the Green Technology Forum in the Battery, Accumulator and International Energy Storage Sector 2024, the Vietnam-Korea-China Business Forum, business networking, consultations, specialised seminars and promotional programmes for energy-saving and environmental protection solutions and technologies.

These forums aim to provide opportunities for enterprises in these fields to showcase technologies, introduce products to a broad audience and enable experts from government agencies and city departments to gain insights into the latest global battery and energy storage technologies.

Trần Thị Phương Lan, acting director of the Hanoi Department of Industry and Trade, said: “ENTECH HANOI 2024 promises to create a vibrant trade environment and foster business cooperation in the field of energy efficiency and the environment. It will help Vietnamese enterprises access modern, high-tech and clean energy solutions, connect with advanced global technologies, facilitate technology transfer and promote business development.”

In line with the Net Zero commitment, the ENTECH HANOI 2024 organisers have guided participating enterprises to focus on key areas including environmental treatment (waste, sludge and exhaust gas treatment), residential and industrial water treatment, new and renewable energy, energy-saving technologies and batteries and energy storage.

Over the past 14 years, the fair has enhanced its quality, reputation and international stature, effectively connecting businesses in the energy and environmental sectors. It has particularly attracted participation from major enterprises from South Korea, Japan and the EU, providing and promoting advanced, high-tech, energy-saving and pollution-reducing technologies to the business community. — VNS