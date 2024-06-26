Hà Nội to accelerate growth and stimulate consumer demand: authority

VIETNAM, June 26 - HÀ NỘI — In a bid to boost retail sales and consumer service revenue to their highest levels contributing to the overall Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) of Hà Nội, the city has outlined key solutions.

Trần Thị Phương Lan, director of the capital city’s Department of Industry and Trade, outlined what the city needed to focus on at a conference on industry and commerce management for the first half of 2024.

The event, organised by the Hà Nội Department of Industry and Trade on Tuesday, emphasised the city's efforts to enhance consumer demand and economic growth.

The department's report highlighted significant achievements in industrial, commercial and import-export sectors during the first half of 2024.

Effective management of State-owned markets, supermarkets and shopping centres, along with food safety measures and market price stabilisation, successfully met essential consumer demands.

Districts and towns proactively implemented plans to develop e-commerce and logistics services, aiming to improve Hà Nội's rankings in these areas for 2024, Lan said while noting efforts to promote cashless transactions at local markets.

At the same time, the Department of Industry and Trade facilitated consultations with other sectors to address investment challenges and oversee the renovation and construction of markets, ensuring compliance with safety standards and urban planning requirements.

Moreover, the department coordinated closely with local governments to regulate conditional business activities such as petroleum, LPG, alcohol and tobacco sales, focusing on consumer protection and market integrity.

At the conference, district representatives expressed concerns and suggestions regarding market upgrades and renovations. Despite challenges in dialogue and consensus-building with local traders, especially evident at Kim Liên Market, efforts are underway to accommodate business needs while adhering to urban planning guidelines.

Lan stressed the city's commitment to updating and integrating these initiatives into Hà Nội's general development plan, ensuring seamless coordination between districts and the Department of Industry and Trade.

Ongoing reviews of economic programmes and plans continue to target market stability, inflation control and seasonal supply readiness for upcoming festivals.

"Increasing the pace and stimulating consumer demand to achieve the highest retail sales and service revenues in Hà Nội will significantly contribute to the city's GRDP," she said.

Local leadership remains dedicated to fostering modern economic models and industrial products, while optimising industrial cluster layouts to attract further investment. Addressing existing challenges within active industrial zones remains a priority, with strategies in place to mitigate obstacles and facilitate growth. — VNS