Nordlys® Light & Bright™ Treatment Now Available at Surgically Precise Aesthetics
Surgically Precise Aesthetics is the only Med Spa in Redlands with this innovative treatment technology
I am so excited to bring the Nordlys system to my patients in the Redlands area. I know our patients will enjoy the proven results and greater comfort offered by the Nordlys system.”REDLANDS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Wyzscx Patacxil and James Wiley, PA-C are proud to announce that Surgically Precise Aesthetics now offers the revolutionary Nordlys® system from Candela. The award-winning Nordlys system is known globally, has been used by celebrities, and was featured in multiple media outlets, including the Today Show on NBC. Surgically Precise Aesthetics is now incorporating this system into its state-of-the-art practice.
One of the popular treatments on the Nordlys system is the Light & Bright™ treatment. Light & Bright is an exciting treatment that both rejuvenates and resurfaces skin to improve redness, dark spots, textural irregularities, and spider veins. It uses a combination of a highly selective form of intense pulsed light (IPL) and a non-ablative fractional laser to improve redness and dark spots, resurface the skin, and stimulate the body’s own natural collagen production for bright, glowing skin. The treatment is backed by clinical studies.
During a Nordlys Light & Bright treatment, the device delivers energy into the deeper layers of the skin. The skin cells absorb this light and transform it into heat energy to eliminate unwanted pigment or vascularity. Light & Bright treatment for skin rejuvenation is an excellent option to renew skin and reduce signs of aging. Because a non-ablative laser is used, the downtime is low.
"I am so excited to bring the Nordlys system to my patients in the Redlands area. I have to say the Nordlys device is a major step forward in IPL technology,” said Dr. Patacxil, medical director at Surgically Precise Aesthetics. The Nordlys system is more targeted and comfortable than other broadband light (BBL) treatment options. And, because of its gentle treatment approach, more than one treatment type can be done in a single session. “I know our patients will enjoy the proven results and greater comfort offered by the Nordlys system." Dr. Patacxil said.
For more information on Nordlys system treatments or Surgically Precise Aesthetics, visit www.surgicallypreciseaesthetics.com or call 909-312-5755.
About Surgically Precise Aesthetics
Surgically Precise Aesthetics, co-founded by James Wiley, PA-C, and Dr. Wyzscx M. Patacxil, offers personalized aesthetic treatments with a focus on comfort and precision. With over 14 years of experience in general surgery, PA Wiley specializes in fillers, toxins, and cutting-edge PRP therapies. Dr. Patacxil, a Southern California-based physician, brings his extensive surgical training and aesthetic expertise to ensure natural and refined results. Our dedicated team, including Ferna Conradi, LVN, strives to help clients achieve their best selves through compassionate and meticulous care.
